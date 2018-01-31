What is the CREEPIEST thing a kid ever said to you? This Twitter thread will leave you HORRIFIED!

Have you ever heard a child saying something that sent shivers down your spine? (Source: Melanie Dione/Twitter) Have you ever heard a child saying something that sent shivers down your spine? (Source: Melanie Dione/Twitter)

Have you ever been horrified by what a child once told you? Well, it is believed that kids are more likely to get in touch with supernatural powers, and many parents and grown-ups have been spooked out because of what their child confessed or said to them. Trying to start a series of eerie stories on “Saturday night”, a woman asked Twitter folks to reveal what was the creepiest thing a kid ever said to them.

“People who interact with kids, what is the single weirdest/creepiest thing a kid has ever said to you? It’s Saturday night so why not creep yourself out?” her tweet read. No sooner did people see her post, they started posting spine-tingling stories that left other readers horrified and terrified. Read her post here.

People who interact with kids, what is the single weirdest/creepiest thing a kid has ever said to you? It’s Saturday night so why not creep yourself out? pic.twitter.com/6pK92nOkmG — Mikki Kendall (@Karnythia) January 28, 2018

While one user shared how someone’s kid told them how he would die before his death, another one tweeted her child’s creepy drawing. Moreover, many of them shared how their little ones had seen someone or called out an imaginary friend with the name of someone who had died a long time ago. Check out these reactions.

So many to choose from, but it would have to be the day sitting on my sofa, heard a scratching noise meant to get my attention, looked up, and saw this: pic.twitter.com/uI5XQiFUjl — Melanie Dione (@beauty_jackson) January 28, 2018

I was was watching a prek class while the teacher was out and this little girl walked up to my belly pointed and said “There’s a little tiny baby in there. There’s a little baby right there.” I was pregnant but hadn’t told my job. — Noonie Kat (@KitaMargarita) January 28, 2018

My son, at five years old: “Daddy, I’m gonna eat you up.”

“Awwww….”

“Yeah, I’m gonna cut you into little pieces.”

“….” — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) January 28, 2018

My daughter was about 5 when she says you’re the best mommy I ever had. I said I’m the only mommy you’ve ever had. She looks at me and says no your the 3rd one but I like you the best😳 — iWakanda✊🏾👸🏿🤴🏾🎟 (@daahlingnikki) January 28, 2018

Back in the day my younger brother used to tell us about his “other” grandparents, and the blue house they used to live in.

After always telling him he was making it up he told our mother he could bring her there.

So, we went for a drive… — phenetiks (@phenetiks) January 28, 2018

And this 5yo old little psycho gave her turn by turn directions for close to 45 minutes. We ended up 4-5 towns away at a dead end street with an abandoned blue house. — phenetiks (@phenetiks) January 28, 2018

There was also his imaginary Native American friend Hakahana (real name) and waaaaaaaaay to many stories and freaky instances with that.

He woke up balling one morning because Hakahana died. And that was the end of that. — phenetiks (@phenetiks) January 28, 2018

To my recollection, When he could first start talking in complete sentences he would tell us that he did or didn’t do something because Hakahana told him to.

He would sing about him, talk to him, and tell us about what he did. Hakahana killed a lot of “monsters” if I recall — phenetiks (@phenetiks) January 28, 2018

My mom told me about her cousin who died sorta young, the kid and his family went on a trip to some farm house out far from the town he lived in (bogota Colombia) and on the way there he would ask his dad “how would you feel if I died?” And thinks like that — Alex (@alex42502) January 29, 2018

When they got to where they were going they bought him some toy or whatever to play with just as a gift and when they were gonna leave he said something along the lines of “wait let me play first because I won’t be able to tomorrow” — Alex (@alex42502) January 29, 2018

The next morning they left but they bought him binoculars too also to play with on his way home. Then apparently he didn’t say a word the entire time. He was looking out the window with the binoculars when the side he was sitting at got hit by a bus — Alex (@alex42502) January 29, 2018

Sounds fake but I know people who were there and this was told to me by the kids own parents later on as well. Anyway the binoculars got pushed into his face and well he died a couple days later. After that some family invited them to leave their town and come to them for a bit — Alex (@alex42502) January 29, 2018

While cleaning, his mom was moving glass bottles the kid collected to later sell but she noticed that in one of them there was a paper. It was a drawing. The kid drew out his death exactly down to the binoculars and bloody eyes and everything. They still have the drawing — Alex (@alex42502) January 29, 2018

Walking with my 2-yo in a cemetery by our house. She says “mommy, who is that man in the red jacket by the stone house?” She pointed to a mausoleum. There was no one else in the cemetery. “He’s waving at me!” She waved back. “He’s coming over to talk!” — Kate, But the Tired Version (@Ardeospina) January 28, 2018

My daughter told me that the “place” she was in before she was born had a bunch of babies waiting to be born. Except they aren’t babies there. “They’re all 5 and they pick their mom and then they go in her tummy”. — Child Support Enthusiast (@BtSquared2) January 28, 2018

My daughter, from a severe brain injury when she was 11 weeks old, was in a coma for three days. For years afterward, when it rained, she would comment, “Smells like God.” So if you ever wondered what God smells like, you’re welcome. — Erica Mullenix (@freefringes) January 28, 2018

When my daughter was 2 I found her under the table with one of my husband’s old children’s books, turning pages as if she were being read to. I asked her what she was doing. She said “reading with Grandma” my husband’s mother died two years before she was born. It was her book. — Michelle B. Young (@MichelleBYoung1) January 28, 2018

When my niece was 5, she touched the cross I was wearing that my late grandma gave me. She said “your grandma gave it to you.” I said she had. While she continued to admire it, I realized she wasn’t asking. I asked everyone if they told her grandma gave us crosses. No one did. — Dani #DACA #TPS 🇯🇲 (@Dani_Knope) January 28, 2018

Oh one of my kiddos drew a picture of an airplane and then said “all the people in the airplane are trapped.” I said…what?! She then drew orange flames everywhere and red blood anywhere else and said they had all died and no one would ever find them. — Cine Sister (@Amani_Marie_) January 28, 2018

This was the same week that flight from Malaysia went missing. — Cine Sister (@Amani_Marie_) January 28, 2018

I woke up in the night. My 4yo twins standing on the end of my bed.

Me: what are you doing?

Them: You don’t see us, Mama.

We’re not here. — Shannon Hale (@haleshannon) January 28, 2018

My 20-month old son, in a strong British accent, said “Mother, I’m VERY cross with you.” We are not British and have no friends with that accent. — Nicole Radziwill (@nicoleradziwill) January 28, 2018

I was hiking alone in the woods with my son who was 7. It was eerie quiet. Out of nowhere he says “The woods demand a sacrifice.” — YOUNG MT (@MXTracy66) January 28, 2018

When my twins were born one of them took longer to talk. When she did start it was in fluent Spanish. Which we don’t speak at home. Nor does anyone who had come into contact with her at that time. — Sweet Jas Jones (@Jas_O_Mine13) January 28, 2018

I took my 4 year old nephew to see my new house. First thing he says to me after seeing the house “Tia you’re going to die in that house.” pic.twitter.com/iz4nbaoewl — Beyonće King. (@erica_simone_) January 28, 2018

Do you have a creepy story too? Share it in the comments below.

