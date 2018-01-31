Latest News

What is the CREEPIEST thing a kid ever said to you? This Twitter thread will leave you HORRIFIED!

Trying to start a series of spooky stories on "Saturday night", a woman asked Twitter folks to reveal what was the creepiest thing a kid ever said to them. The ghastly revelations will send shivers down your spine.

Written by Jyotsna Basotia | New Delhi | Updated: January 31, 2018 1:50 pm
creepy things kids say, horror stories, children ghost stories, kids creepy things they say, bizarre things children say, indian express, indian express news Have you ever heard a child saying something that sent shivers down your spine? (Source: Melanie Dione/Twitter)
Have you ever been horrified by what a child once told you? Well, it is believed that kids are more likely to get in touch with supernatural powers, and many parents and grown-ups have been spooked out because of what their child confessed or said to them. Trying to start a series of eerie stories on “Saturday night”, a woman asked Twitter folks to reveal what was the creepiest thing a kid ever said to them.

“People who interact with kids, what is the single weirdest/creepiest thing a kid has ever said to you? It’s Saturday night so why not creep yourself out?” her tweet read. No sooner did people see her post, they started posting spine-tingling stories that left other readers horrified and terrified. Read her post here.

While one user shared how someone’s kid told them how he would die before his death, another one tweeted her child’s creepy drawing. Moreover, many of them shared how their little ones had seen someone or called out an imaginary friend with the name of someone who had died a long time ago. Check out these reactions.

Do you have a creepy story too? Share it in the comments below.

