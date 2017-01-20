What if Barack Obama tweeted like Donald Trump, Redditors have some hilarious answers

Donald Trump will be sworn-in as President of the United States Donald Trump will be sworn-in as President of the United States

President of the United States Barack Obama who will not be called POTUS in a few hours has left many in tears with his last few public addresses. His last presidential address, press conference and his farewell letter have moved not only the Americans but people across the world. His successor Donald Trump will be sworn-in as the the 45th President on Friday and while he has many supporters, his public image as a leader is not so promising at the time.

Trump is famous for using superlative while talking. Commenting on the infamous wall, he said, “Nobody builds walls better than me, believe me — and I’ll build them very inexpensively. I will build a great, great wall on our southern border.” Talking about some media publications, he can be quoted as saying, “Bad media. Fake media”.

Now, user Baz-Ravish on Reddit came up with a hilarious thread and asked fellow Redditors what if Obama tweeted like Trump. “If President Obama wrote his tweets the same way that Donald Trump does, what would have been some of his signature tweets over the past 8 years?” wrote the user and people’s imagination ran wild.

“Just killed Bin Laden. It wasn’t hard. Bush just didn’t try. PATHETIC!” wrote a user. “Republicans miss Bush? I’m about to kill Bin Laden! Something he had 8 years to do!!!” wrote another. “@therealdonaldtrump Orange is not the new Black” had a lot of upvotes as well.

Check out some of the most hilarious reactions here.

