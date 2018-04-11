Presents Latest News

What are the DUMBEST things you believed as kids? Some of Twitterati’s best

From innocent confessions like 'That all the cartoon characters exist in real life' to eye-openers like 'Woh bade hain jo bol rahe hain Sahi hai, maan lo (they are older to you, so what they say is right)', it seems Twitterati had a lot to talk about.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 11, 2018 2:30:36 pm
things you believed as a child, bizarre things kids say, things kids believe, kids logic, funny kids stories, funny childhood stories, funny Twitter threads, viral Tweets, funny viral Twitter threads, Indian Express, Indian Express News Mother and toddler wearing red shirt playing together on a bed in the bedroom at home. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Somebody on Twitter decided to hold a ‘catharsis session’ while asking fellow Twitterati “What is the dumbest thing you believed as a child?” and let’s just say, many old graves were opened thereafter. People, who are generally found busy making memes and scrolling through their Facebook, Twitter newsfeeds, were quick to come up with some of the bizarre things they were convinced of, as kids. Umaima Baig from Pakistan asked this to her followers on April 9 and the answers have been, safe to say, fascinating. From innocent “That all the cartoon characters exist in real life” to eye-openers like “Woh bade hain jo bol rahe hain Sahi hai, maan lo (they are older to you, so what they say is right) it seems Twitterati had a lot to talk about.

Check out the responses Baig got, some of which are sure to leave you cracked up!

Have something to contribute to the discussion? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Share your thoughts
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Apr 11: Latest News