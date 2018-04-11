What are the DUMBEST things you believed as kids? Some of Twitterati’s best

Mother and toddler wearing red shirt playing together on a bed in the bedroom at home. (Source: Thinkstock Images) Mother and toddler wearing red shirt playing together on a bed in the bedroom at home. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Somebody on Twitter decided to hold a ‘catharsis session’ while asking fellow Twitterati “What is the dumbest thing you believed as a child?” and let’s just say, many old graves were opened thereafter. People, who are generally found busy making memes and scrolling through their Facebook, Twitter newsfeeds, were quick to come up with some of the bizarre things they were convinced of, as kids. Umaima Baig from Pakistan asked this to her followers on April 9 and the answers have been, safe to say, fascinating. From innocent “That all the cartoon characters exist in real life” to eye-openers like “Woh bade hain jo bol rahe hain Sahi hai, maan lo (they are older to you, so what they say is right)“ it seems Twitterati had a lot to talk about.

Check out the responses Baig got, some of which are sure to leave you cracked up!

What is the dumbest thing you believed as a child? — Umaima Baig (@chalokkk) April 9, 2018

Woh bade hain jo bol rahe hain Sahi hai, maan lo. http://t.co/Az3FjclUeN — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) April 10, 2018

All Indians are my brothers and sisters. http://t.co/Pat8Xt3X6D — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) April 10, 2018

There will be no study after matric:( — ? (@UnNoun_) April 9, 2018

That all the cartoon characters exist in real life… 😂 — Wuaaah (@IAmAhed) April 9, 2018

Kisi fruit ya vegetable ka seed khane se stomach mein ped ug jayega…. — Dinesh Jadhav (@dinesh_16041981) April 10, 2018

10th board k baad life set hai — Sachin (@sachinh91191) April 10, 2018

When I asked my mom where she got my lil kid sister when she was born and my mom said “we bought her at the hospital” I believed her — Tinayeishe Edwell (@TinayeEdwellYAV) April 10, 2018

Science me bahot scope hai!! — Dharam Joshi (@joshidharam) April 10, 2018

That once an airplane takes off there are roads up in sky on which it travels. — TheSageDoc (@sage_doc) April 9, 2018

That undertaker had 7 lives😅 — Some-sh*t patra (@DumbshitP) April 10, 2018

That mud was chocolate pie filling. I was the baby. Two older siblings 😕 I ate a lot of mud. — TexasTammers (@texastammers) April 11, 2018

If I ate a lot of carrots I would be able to see in the dark 😅 — Priscilla (@princesssssssp) April 10, 2018

