Westminster attack: Artists around the world share powerful cartoons in response to London attack

Illustrators, artists have been expressing their feelings through their heart-touching creation and providing solace amid despair.

By: Trends Desk | Kolkata | Published:March 24, 2017 1:52 pm
london, Westminster, london attack, Westminster attack, Westminster attack london, Westminster attack cartoon, london attack cartoon, pray for london, world news, latest newws, viral news, indian express Artist all over the world has come together to pray for world peace and express solidarity with the victims of the London attack.

Moving beyond barriers and borders, grief and art can bring the world closer, and in sad times such as terrorist attacks, people around the world have come together. Like earlier attacks – Paris or Brussels – artists from all over the world expressed solidarity to the victims of terror attack in London this week.

Four people, including one police officer, were killed, while several others were hurt when an armed attacker mowed down pedestrians with his car on Westminster Bridge. The attacker how was armed with knives then rushed at the gates in front of the Houses of Parliament.

The British Parliament was put on lockdown after the assailant stabbed an officer, then was shot by the police. The attack coincided with the Brussels attack that took place on March 22, 2016, exactly a year before terror struck London, and it reopened many wounds.

The attack stunned the world and again raised serious debates on Islamophobia and the refugee crisis, as the attacker was identified as a Muslim. However, people came together and are trying to fight against terrorism and not religion.

Illustrators, artists have been expressing their feelings through their heart-touching creation and providing solace amid despair. From professional cartoonists to talented amateurs, people took to social media to share their work and not just protest against the act of terrorism, but also called for unity and peace.

Here are few powerful images that are going viral.

