Latest News
  • ‘He won’t be winning any awards for hide and seek’: West Yorkshire Police roast suspect who hid under his bed!

‘He won’t be winning any awards for hide and seek’: West Yorkshire Police roast suspect who hid under his bed!

Facebook users were left in splits and couldn't stop trolling the suspect for his pathetic hiding skills. One of the users ruled that her six-year-old plays hide-and-seek better, while few others gave him points for trying.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:July 1, 2017 6:41 pm
Halifax police, west yorkshire police, police funny tweets, police sacractic tweets, police funny stories, police post man hiding under bed, viral photo, police viral news, indian express Yes, it’s a real photo of the wanted man hiding under a bed at his home. (Source: West Yorkshire Police – Halifax/ Facebook)
Top News

It is a known fact now that law enforcement forces around the world have a unique sense of humour and how efficiently they tickle our funny bone to pass on the message. Mumbai Police and Bengaluru Police in India have been winning hearts on Twitter with their sitcom-inspired messages and British Police too is not far behind and often leave Netizens in splits.

Recently, the Halifax branch of West Yorkshire Police posted a photo of a suspect’s ‘amazing’ hiding skills and it has left everyone ROFL-ing, literally. The police were in search of a suspect and when they reached his residence in Calderdale –he was found hiding under a bed, with both of his legs sticking out! Yes, how genius isn’t it?

Taking a dig at the suspect, the police forces posted a photo of the scene on their Facebook page with a sarcastic text and people were floored. “You will not be surprised to find out that yes we did find him – he will not be winning any awards for hide and seek champion soon!!!,” they wrote on Facebook sharing the photo. Users couldn’t stop laughing about the post and couldn’t decide what was funnier — the accompanying text or suspect’s pathetic hiding skills.

Check out their post here

And in case you think it’s a fake or representational picture, you’re wrong. It’s real and actually taken at the suspect’s home who was produced in the court the next day.

Here’s how people reacted to it:

 

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jul 01: Latest News