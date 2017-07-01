‘He won’t be winning any awards for hide and seek’: West Yorkshire Police roast suspect who hid under his bed!

Yes, it’s a real photo of the wanted man hiding under a bed at his home. (Source: West Yorkshire Police – Halifax/ Facebook) Yes, it’s a real photo of the wanted man hiding under a bed at his home. (Source: West Yorkshire Police – Halifax/ Facebook)

It is a known fact now that law enforcement forces around the world have a unique sense of humour and how efficiently they tickle our funny bone to pass on the message. Mumbai Police and Bengaluru Police in India have been winning hearts on Twitter with their sitcom-inspired messages and British Police too is not far behind and often leave Netizens in splits.

Recently, the Halifax branch of West Yorkshire Police posted a photo of a suspect’s ‘amazing’ hiding skills and it has left everyone ROFL-ing, literally. The police were in search of a suspect and when they reached his residence in Calderdale –he was found hiding under a bed, with both of his legs sticking out! Yes, how genius isn’t it?

Taking a dig at the suspect, the police forces posted a photo of the scene on their Facebook page with a sarcastic text and people were floored. “You will not be surprised to find out that yes we did find him – he will not be winning any awards for hide and seek champion soon!!!,” they wrote on Facebook sharing the photo. Users couldn’t stop laughing about the post and couldn’t decide what was funnier — the accompanying text or suspect’s pathetic hiding skills.

And in case you think it’s a fake or representational picture, you’re wrong. It’s real and actually taken at the suspect’s home who was produced in the court the next day.

Officers find wanted man hiding under bed in Halifax. Yes, this is a REAL photo from West Yorkshire Police: http://t.co/UBhvIZ0u62 pic.twitter.com/3702BH3YV8 — YorkshireEveningPost (@LeedsNews) June 29, 2017

Here’s how people reacted to it:

