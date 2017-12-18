Election Results

20 weird responses to ‘I Love You’ that would make you go OUCH!

Being rejected in love hurts but getting weird response to 'I Love You' instead of a no, hurts more. Here are some of the best tweets from #WeirdResponsesToILoveYou that has flooded Twitter.

i love you, weird i love you response, awkward i love you reply, funny i love you reply, how you got rejected, short sad story, twitter trend, indian express While some response to I Love You are super awkward, others are outrightly funny. (Source: Thinkstock Images)
Expressing your love for someone can be both beautiful and tricky. ‘I Love You’, the three magical words that can give butterflies in your stomach can only be a happy feeling when someone reciprocates it. Imagine the hurt, the pain – the outright awkwardness – that ensues after one person says the words, and the other is at a loss of how to reciprocate without saying ‘I Love You too’.

Well, as it happens, such uncomfortable situations are more common than we’d like. So much so that it inspired the good people of Twitterverse to share their experiences, replies and counter-strikes under the hashtag #WeirdResponsestoILoveYou. That just goes to show that no one’s really alone in all of this, and while many of the tweets are super awkward, others are outright funny.

 

Check out some of the tweets here:

SOOOOOOO Awkward!

 

When your beau is loved by all

 

Sometimes even gratitute can hurt

 

When you’re trying to get out of a ticket

 

Ouch! That hurts

 

So near, yet so far

 

Love O’clock… not!

 

Escapist!

 

Main apni favourite hoon

 

Ignorance is bliss

 

When food is bae

 

Since you both love the alphabet

 

When money takes precedence

 

What!?

 

Comedy of errors?

 

Hurtful!

 

When your crush is way too smart

 

Assurance that hurts

 

And the demands that follows

 

The friendzoned ones

Have you got any weird responses? Tell us in comments below.

