20 weird responses to ‘I Love You’ that would make you go OUCH!

While some response to I Love You are super awkward, others are outrightly funny. (Source: Thinkstock Images) While some response to I Love You are super awkward, others are outrightly funny. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Expressing your love for someone can be both beautiful and tricky. ‘I Love You’, the three magical words that can give butterflies in your stomach can only be a happy feeling when someone reciprocates it. Imagine the hurt, the pain – the outright awkwardness – that ensues after one person says the words, and the other is at a loss of how to reciprocate without saying ‘I Love You too’.

Well, as it happens, such uncomfortable situations are more common than we’d like. So much so that it inspired the good people of Twitterverse to share their experiences, replies and counter-strikes under the hashtag #WeirdResponsestoILoveYou. That just goes to show that no one’s really alone in all of this, and while many of the tweets are super awkward, others are outright funny.

Check out some of the tweets here:

SOOOOOOO Awkward!

New Phone Who Dis #WeirdResponsesToILoveYou — Melanie Scrofano (@MelanieScrofano) December 10, 2017

When your beau is loved by all

Sometimes even gratitute can hurt

When you’re trying to get out of a ticket

“For the third time, license and registration, please.” #WeirdResponsesToILoveYou — Garrett Johnson (@stereofiasco) December 10, 2017

Ouch! That hurts

So near, yet so far

Love O’clock… not!

Escapist!

Main apni favourite hoon

I’m incapable of loving anyone but myself. #WeirdResponsesToILoveYou — Sassy Bridesmaid (@SassyBridesmaid) December 10, 2017

Ignorance is bliss

When food is bae

Since you both love the alphabet

Yeah,in fact I love all the vowels. #WeirdResponsesToILoveYou — nakul neupane (@nakulneupane1) December 10, 2017

When money takes precedence

#WeirdResponsesToILoveYou Will that be cash or credit? — PHILosopher (@philster115) December 10, 2017

What!?

#WeirdResponsesToILoveYou It’s another $50, if you want me to say it back — Das (@Das_is_me) December 10, 2017

Comedy of errors?

#WeirdResponsesToILoveYou

Error 404 – Page not found — John Stuart (@TheAnchovyLover) December 10, 2017

Hurtful!

When your crush is way too smart

Assurance that hurts

And the demands that follows

#WeirdResponsesToILoveYou I prefer princess cut diamonds. Thank you. — Laura (@droopiesmom) December 10, 2017

The friendzoned ones

