20 weird responses to ‘I Love You’ that would make you go OUCH!

Expressing your love for someone can be both beautiful and tricky. ‘I Love You’, the three magical words that can give butterflies in your stomach can only be a happy feeling when someone reciprocates it. Imagine the hurt, the pain – the outright awkwardness – that ensues after one person says the words, and the other is at a loss of how to reciprocate without saying ‘I Love You too’.
Well, as it happens, such uncomfortable situations are more common than we’d like. So much so that it inspired the good people of Twitterverse to share their experiences, replies and counter-strikes under the hashtag #WeirdResponsestoILoveYou. That just goes to show that no one’s really alone in all of this, and while many of the tweets are super awkward, others are outright funny.
Check out some of the tweets here:
SOOOOOOO Awkward!
New Phone Who Dis #WeirdResponsesToILoveYou
— Melanie Scrofano (@MelanieScrofano) December 10, 2017
When your beau is loved by all
#WeirdResponsesToILoveYou
Who doesn’t? pic.twitter.com/Bzl7hKj68e
— ❣️❤️ Cattsy ❤️❣️ (@Cattereia) December 10, 2017
Sometimes even gratitute can hurt
Thank you #WeirdResponsesToILoveYou
— Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) December 10, 2017
When you’re trying to get out of a ticket
“For the third time, license and registration, please.” #WeirdResponsesToILoveYou
— Garrett Johnson (@stereofiasco) December 10, 2017
Ouch! That hurts
#WeirdResponsesToILoveYou Snap out of it! pic.twitter.com/XD2mXjg9KJ
— Bella Donna 🍷 (@DonnaMLanglais) December 10, 2017
So near, yet so far
#WeirdResponsesToILoveYou
I love ewe too! pic.twitter.com/xrmrXGU9mE
— Katt Funny (@KattFunny) December 10, 2017
Love O’clock… not!
#WeirdResponsesToILoveYou
Hey look at the time. pic.twitter.com/NcyM9ysqaK
— ☃️ Type1Nick 🎄 (@_NZIMM) December 10, 2017
Escapist!
#WeirdResponsesToILoveYou Hold my beer. *Runs away* pic.twitter.com/AxgAY7iXIr
— Science-Based Susan (@PaulineMirror) December 10, 2017
Main apni favourite hoon
I’m incapable of loving anyone but myself. #WeirdResponsesToILoveYou
— Sassy Bridesmaid (@SassyBridesmaid) December 10, 2017
Ignorance is bliss
I don’t believe you. #WeirdResponsesToILoveYou pic.twitter.com/QLKCASeLsc
— Vince Kesavamoorthy (@truthmashup) December 10, 2017
When food is bae
Is that bacon I smell?? #WeirdResponsesToILoveYou pic.twitter.com/mT6OHXpfbf
— Erla Theodorsdottir (@ett87) December 10, 2017
Since you both love the alphabet
Yeah,in fact I love all the vowels. #WeirdResponsesToILoveYou
— nakul neupane (@nakulneupane1) December 10, 2017
When money takes precedence
#WeirdResponsesToILoveYou Will that be cash or credit?
— PHILosopher (@philster115) December 10, 2017
What!?
#WeirdResponsesToILoveYou It’s another $50, if you want me to say it back
— Das (@Das_is_me) December 10, 2017
Comedy of errors?
#WeirdResponsesToILoveYou
Error 404 – Page not found
— John Stuart (@TheAnchovyLover) December 10, 2017
Hurtful!
#WeirdResponsesToILoveYou That’s okay. But keep those germs to yourself, will ye? pic.twitter.com/Lsf7j1GBJb
— ♫ Adriano&Paulina ♫ (@keet0007) December 10, 2017
When your crush is way too smart
#WeirdResponsesToILoveYou I know. pic.twitter.com/v1hQCc1slC
— JustTaggin (@JustTaggin) December 11, 2017
Assurance that hurts
Don’t worry….it will pass #WeirdResponsesToILoveYou
— JingleHells (@Twits_magurk) December 10, 2017
And the demands that follows
I prefer princess cut diamonds. Thank you.
— Laura (@droopiesmom) December 10, 2017
The friendzoned ones
I love you too, as a friend.
#WeirdResponsesToILoveYou pic.twitter.com/NZCShGWFaW
— Div (@__div__) December 10, 2017
Have you got any weird responses? Tell us in comments below.
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App