Wednesday Wisdom: Twitterati share words of wisdom

Published: March 28, 2018 5:51 pm
Wednesday wisdom, Wednesday wisdom tweets, twitter reactions on wedneday, Wednesday wosdom jokes, indian express, indian express news How are you spending your Wednesday?
It goes without saying that week days are difficult and tiring. The alarm clock never misses a moment to wake you up with its blaring noise and as a result most of us are perpetually sleep deprived. The mad rush to meet deadlines begins and even though there are five days in a week, it seems ages for them to get over and the weekend to arrive. Monday does seem the toughest but by the time Wednesday arrives things seem better. Posited comfortably in the middle, Wednesday does seem to be more bearable than the rest. The plight of the week days and the joy of the weekends seem equidistant.

On this day, people on social media are sharing words of wisdom and they really are helpful. While one wrote, “Every day is the weekend when you’re a star, so be the star of your own life,” another wrote, “Be so good, they can’t ignore you”.  Another wrote, “Remember that everyone is being tested. You’re not the only one. Be patient with others because they’re also facing their own trials. Try to be considerate when dealing with people.Whatever you’re experiencing the Almighty will surely resolve it in His own time,” another wrote, “The greatest challenge in life is discovering who you are; And the second greatest is being happy with what you find.”

