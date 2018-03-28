Wednesday Wisdom: Twitterati share words of wisdom

How are you spending your Wednesday? How are you spending your Wednesday?

It goes without saying that week days are difficult and tiring. The alarm clock never misses a moment to wake you up with its blaring noise and as a result most of us are perpetually sleep deprived. The mad rush to meet deadlines begins and even though there are five days in a week, it seems ages for them to get over and the weekend to arrive. Monday does seem the toughest but by the time Wednesday arrives things seem better. Posited comfortably in the middle, Wednesday does seem to be more bearable than the rest. The plight of the week days and the joy of the weekends seem equidistant.

On this day, people on social media are sharing words of wisdom and they really are helpful. While one wrote, “Every day is the weekend when you’re a star, so be the star of your own life,” another wrote, “Be so good, they can’t ignore you”. Another wrote, “Remember that everyone is being tested. You’re not the only one. Be patient with others because they’re also facing their own trials. Try to be considerate when dealing with people.Whatever you’re experiencing the Almighty will surely resolve it in His own time,” another wrote, “The greatest challenge in life is discovering who you are; And the second greatest is being happy with what you find.”

Every day is the weekend when you’re a star, so be the star of your own life. #wednesdaywisdom — Miss Piggy (@MissPiggy) March 21, 2018

#WednesdayWisdom

5 things to quit!

5th one is the most important one!! pic.twitter.com/dk97PJr9ro — SNEHA JOG (@snehajo5) March 28, 2018

“Everyday may not be good, but there is something good in every day” Good Morning Friends ☺️☺️#WednesdayWisdom — Shreyal Singh (@ShreyalSingh) March 28, 2018

Remember that everyone is being tested. You’re not the only one. Be patient with others because they’re also facing their own trials. Try to be considerate when dealing with people.Whatever you’re experiencing the Almighty will surely resolve it in His own time🙏#WednesdayWisdom — Farah Khan (@FaraaahKhan) March 28, 2018

It all begins and ends in your mind. What you give power to has power over you, If u allow it.#WednesdayWisdom — M Salman Aquib (@SALMANAQUIB) March 28, 2018

The greatest challenge in life is discovering who you are; And the second greatest is being happy with what you find.#WednesdayWisdom — ᏆhᎬ ᏦᎪᏞᎽAᏁᎥ (@SmileIsPeace) March 28, 2018

What words of wisdom are you living by this Wednesday? Tell us in the comments below.

