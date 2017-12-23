Wedding goals: Couple ties knot underwater exactly where they met four years ago!

Thomas Mould met Sandra Hyde four years ago in a diving trip when she was his instructor. (Source: The Florida Keys & Key West/ Facebook) Thomas Mould met Sandra Hyde four years ago in a diving trip when she was his instructor. (Source: The Florida Keys & Key West/ Facebook)

Couple these days are going way beyond to make their wedding memorable. And destination weddings in pristine beaches or around vineyards are becoming quite passé. From wedding on Mt Everest to underwater wedding — brides and grooms are taking nuptials ties to a whole new level. Recently, a British army sergeant and a former diving instructor tied a knot under the sea in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary.

Four years ago, Thomas Mould from Leicester and Sandra Hyde from the US had met there when he was on a dive trip with the Army where she then worked there as an instructor. After a long courtship and long-distance relationship, they ditched their plans for a church wedding and took the plunge to exchange vows.

The couple, who have been together for four years, used an underwater tablet to exchange wedding vows beside Molasses Reef off Key Largo, reported Sky News. Wearing their bridal wears — a beautiful white gown and a tux, they sealed the wedding exchanging rings and with a ‘bubbling’ kiss underwater. Adorned with scuba gears it was a unique sight.

Photos of the ceremony and of the couple were shared by a travel company The Florida Keys & Key West on Facebook and have created a great buzz.

The couple is now off to their honeymoon in Florida and will return to England to live.

However, this is not the first underwater wedding we saw this year. Earlier this year, India witnessed its first underwater wedding ceremony in Kerala.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd