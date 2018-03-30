Presents Latest News

‘Fat’ to ‘imperfect’: These ‘We Need a Disney Princess’ memes on Twitter are on point

Everyone has a different opinion on how they would want their Disney princesses to look like. There's even a Twitter thread which puts together "we need a Disney princess that..." memes. It started last year in September when comedian Sofie Hagen tweeted how we need a "fat" Disney princess.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 30, 2018 6:47 pm
disney princess, disney princess memes, disney princess twitter jokes, why we need disney princess, disney, indian express, indian express news What kind of a Disney princess do we need? (Source: Feminist Disney/Tumblr)
Related News

Snow White, Cinderella, Jasmine, Rapunzel, Ariel, Belle and Merida – Disney princesses have long since ruled hearts. However, with all the talk about gender equality in the 21st century, whenever we look back at those stories, something seems amiss. Why are all Disney princesses petite, wear corsets and have to be saved by a royal prince?

It seems like the same thought has haunted many, given the number of reinterpretation of Disney princesses — from desi to modern, and as moms-to-be to sexually abused women. One which really stood out, is the series where the princesses were holding placards to express their being in a woman’s world. There’s even a Twitter thread which puts together “we need a Disney princess that…” memes.

It started last year in September when comedian Sofie Hagen tweeted how we need a “fat” Disney princess.

Her format soon took off when many social media users came together to voice their opinions for the need of imperfect, independent and carefree Disney princesses. What’s more, even Donald John Trump Jr joined in with his thoughts.

Read the other tweets that have been floating around on the micro-blogging site here.

So, what kind of a Disney princess would you like to see on celluloid? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Mar 30: Latest News