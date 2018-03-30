‘Fat’ to ‘imperfect’: These ‘We Need a Disney Princess’ memes on Twitter are on point

What kind of a Disney princess do we need? (Source: Feminist Disney/Tumblr) What kind of a Disney princess do we need? (Source: Feminist Disney/Tumblr)

Snow White, Cinderella, Jasmine, Rapunzel, Ariel, Belle and Merida – Disney princesses have long since ruled hearts. However, with all the talk about gender equality in the 21st century, whenever we look back at those stories, something seems amiss. Why are all Disney princesses petite, wear corsets and have to be saved by a royal prince?

It seems like the same thought has haunted many, given the number of reinterpretation of Disney princesses — from desi to modern, and as moms-to-be to sexually abused women. One which really stood out, is the series where the princesses were holding placards to express their being in a woman’s world. There’s even a Twitter thread which puts together “we need a Disney princess that…” memes.

It started last year in September when comedian Sofie Hagen tweeted how we need a “fat” Disney princess.

Since it made so many little men sad, we’ll repeat:

Her format soon took off when many social media users came together to voice their opinions for the need of imperfect, independent and carefree Disney princesses. What’s more, even Donald John Trump Jr joined in with his thoughts.

We need Disney Princesses that let kids enjoy childhood rather than subjecting them to never ending identity politics. #DisneyPrincess — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 28, 2018

Read the other tweets that have been floating around on the micro-blogging site here.

we need a disney princess who is falling asleep

we need a disney princess who is calling a cab

we need a disney princess who is having a smoke

we need a disney princess who is taking a drag

we need a disney princess who is going to bed — lucifer (@72goetia) March 25, 2018

we need a disney princess who can’t do basic math — adam (@brokeangeI) March 26, 2018

We need a Disney princess that eats the hearts of all those who’ve wronged her. — Doth (@DothTheDoth) March 27, 2018

we need a Disney princess that rips her juul in the middle of serious conversation — tan (@mineifiwildout) March 25, 2018

we need a disney princess who’s slipping into the lava and trying to keep from going under — nick denbow (@nickdenbow11) March 27, 2018

We need a Disney princess with a black dress and tights underneath

We need a princess with the breath of the last cigarette on her teeth.

we need a princess who’s an actress, but ain’t got no need because she got money from her parents from a trust fund back east. — lavender (@goatgirl666) March 26, 2018

we need a disney princess who is making her way downtown

we need a disney princess who is walking fast

we need a disney princess who had faces pass

we need a disney princess who is home bound — this side of paradise (@N8WasTaken) March 27, 2018

we need a Disney princess with apple bottom jeans

we need a Disney princess with boots with the fur

we need a Disney princess with the whole club looking at her — Kayla Joy (@joyful_kay) March 27, 2018

we need a disney princess who’s never gonna give you up

we need a disney princess who’s never gonna let you down

we need a disney princess who’s never gonna run around

we need a disney princess who’s never gonna desert you — 🍸 (@oscarewilde) March 27, 2018

So, what kind of a Disney princess would you like to see on celluloid? Tell us in the comments below.

