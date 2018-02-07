‘We already have Doritos for women’: Company tweets after Internet seethes against Indra Nooyi’s ‘sexist’ chips for women-remark

Many of the discussions that followed Indra Nooyi’s comment on the Internet called her sexist and her understanding of gender equality as uninformed. (Source: Thinkstock Images) Many of the discussions that followed Indra Nooyi’s comment on the Internet called her sexist and her understanding of gender equality as uninformed. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi’s remark that women do not like to “crunch (chips) too loudly” and “don’t lick their fingers” the way the men do after eating chips stirred up a hornet’s nest on Twitter. Especially with reports of Doritos, a PepsiCo company, intending to make chips for women, hitting the headlines. Though Nooyi’s comment was in response to a question on Freakonomics Radio podcast, where she was asked how men and women eat chips very differently, even she would not have imagined the statement to snowball in this way.

In the wake of the discussions around her comment on the Internet, many of which called her sexist and her understanding of gender equality as uninformed, Doritos’ Twitter handle posted on February 6, this: “We already have Doritos for women — they’re called Doritos, and they’re loved by millions.” This seemingly might put an end to all speculations claiming that Nooyi is making ‘chips for women’.

This is Doritos’ tweet.

We already have Doritos for women — they’re called Doritos, and they’re loved by millions. — Doritos (@Doritos) February 6, 2018

Here are some of the reactions that Nooyi’s comment meanwhile garnered on the micro-blogging site.

the new hot trend for women is to stuff a bunch of Doritos into your mouth on a first date before crunching as loudly as possible — Sammy Nickalls ????? (@sammynickalls) February 5, 2018

Good news, ladies. We got a female Colonel Sanders and Doritos that don’t crunch, so feminism is cancelled. We’ve achieved equality. — OhNoSheTwitnt (@OhNoSheTwitnt) February 5, 2018

no one asked for lady chips pic.twitter.com/1i5FYFqgtm — Amy (@ShitAmyySays) February 5, 2018

In response to Doritos lady friendly crisps I shall be eating the biggest crisps I can find crunching really loudly burping and carrying a packet of crisps as a handbag — kate ford (@kateford76) February 5, 2018

speak for YOURSELF. i have long been waiting for a lady chip, and will now launch a campaign to pressure the Doritos company to add a kind of hijab-like layer to each modest serving. #Shariatos http://t.co/zKyMGn7uhO — Hend Amry (@LibyaLiberty) February 5, 2018

About to sit down and write an angry letter to Doritos. pic.twitter.com/CXEWt1Xb1s — Molly Hodgdon (@Manglewood) February 5, 2018

I can’t write angry letters with the lady pens. When I feel angry the pen usually turns all my words into love poems and songs of woe. — Mallory (@mallorymft) February 6, 2018

women: give us equal pay

the world: look, a KFC female colonel!

women: we said equal pay

the world: doritos won’t crunch anymore!!!

women: EQUAL PA-

the world: have you tried “BIC PENS FOR HER”?? — Ali Vingiano (@alivingiano) February 5, 2018

Maybe if we all used these we wouldn’t have to hear their BS anymore. ???? pic.twitter.com/52zdHBisaP — Stargazer ?? (@OpalVivid) February 5, 2018

It all started when Nooyi was a guest for Freakonomics Radio podcast called “I Wasn’t Stupid Enough to Say This Could Be Done Overnight” and was asked by the interviewer Stephen J Dubner said: “I understand that men and women eat chips very differently. Can you tell us the differences?” This was her reply, as transcribed by the site:

“When you eat out of a flex bag — one of our single-serve bags — especially as you watch a lot of the young guys eat the chips, they love their Doritos, and they lick their fingers with great glee, and when they reach the bottom of the bag they pour the little broken pieces into their mouth, because they don’t want to lose that taste of the flavor, and the broken chips in the bottom. Women would love to do the same, but they don’t. They don’t like to crunch too loudly in public. And they don’t lick their fingers generously and they don’t like to pour the little broken pieces and the flavor into their mouth.”

Following this, Dubner asked her if they were planning on coming up with a “male and female version of chips”, to which she said, among other things: “And yes, we are looking at it, and we’re getting ready to launch a bunch of them soon. For women, low-crunch, the full taste profile, not have so much of the flavor stick on the fingers, and how can you put it in a purse? Because women love to carry a snack in their purse.”

You can listen to the podcast, here:

So, in case, you come across a packet of ‘woman-friendly’ chips sometime, would you be ‘lady-like’ enough to buy and eat it? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

