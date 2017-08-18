Watched ‘Annabelle: Creation’ yet? The horror flick is making Twitterati’s blood run cold

What’s your reaction after watching Annabelle: Creation? (Source: Twitter) What’s your reaction after watching Annabelle: Creation? (Source: Twitter)

Have you ever tried watching a movie all by yourself at midnight? Most of us have broke out in a cold sweat after being through such a ghastly experience, haven’t we? But, ever since the Conjuring spin-off Annabelle: Creation hit movie screens, it has left the viewers gasping for breath. The story revolves around a dollmaker and his wife. Twelve years after the tragic death of their little girl, they welcome a nun and several girls from an orphanage into their California home. Terror strikes when one child sneaks into a forbidden room and finds a seemingly innocent doll that appears to have a life of its own. Soon after, all of them become the target of the dollmaker’s possessed creation, Annabelle. As interesting as the plot line sounds, it has been sending chills down the spine of the ones who went to watch it on the big screens.

Expressing their panic, Twitter users have been on a spree to tweet out their experience while watching the film. The social media networking site has been buzzing with a mix of funny and scary jokes since then. Stand-up comedian Atul Khatri also went on to post some hilarious tweets. “Every movie ticket of #AnnabelleCreation comes with 1 Silver Cross, a bottle of Holy water & a priest from the neighborhood church,” he wrote, and added, “#AnnabelleCreation is so scary that they (are) playing the Hanuman Chalisa instead of the National Anthem before the movie!”

Check out some more reactions on Twitter here.

Every movie ticket of #Annabelle Creation comes with 1 Silver Cross, a bottle of Holy water & a priest from the neighborhood church — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) August 16, 2017

#AnnabelleCreation is so scary that they playing the Hanuman Chalisa instead of the National Anthem before the movie — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) August 18, 2017

Am I going to sleep tonight after watching Annabelle: Creation? pic.twitter.com/OF4G8VxhN0 — Albert Ramirez (@Albertrami_) August 17, 2017

#AnnabelleCreation is so scary that PVR is replacing all it’s seats with commodes — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) August 18, 2017

Had about 10 heart attacks during that film #AnabelleCreation — Mya (@myamaiiden) August 11, 2017

i think i regret coming to this movie so late at night😭😭😭😭 #AnabelleCreation — victor (@__victormanuel) August 16, 2017

Netizens may have been spewing out chilling tweets, but what is your reaction after watching the movie? Share your experience in the comments below if you’ve seen Annabelle: Creation too!

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd