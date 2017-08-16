VIDEO: Woman’s public PROPOSAL goes ALL WRONG, after she refuses to give him the ring

Oops! Public proposal goes wrong! (Source: World Viral videos/YouTube) Oops! Public proposal goes wrong! (Source: World Viral videos/YouTube)

What if you got down on your knees but were rejected and left all alone? Isn’t that a scary situation to imagine yourself in? Well, a woman faced that same situation when she held out a ring to a man in Santiago, Chile. A 1-minute 22-second clip is doing the rounds on the Internet in which the very public proposal went terribly wrong, and has gone viral.

“A loved-up girlfriend’s public proposal to her partner went horribly wrong after she was left heartbroken sitting in the street alone. In dramatic scenes the raven-haired woman holds a ring up to her partner in Santiago, Chile.

Her boyfriend, dressed in jeans and a black jacket, stares at her as she can be heard saying ‘are you going to marry me? yes or no’ in Spanis (sic),” the video has been captioned.

Oddly enough, the man does say yes several times, but she continues to yell her love for him and refuses to give him the ring. He finally gives up, and leaves.

Watch the video here.

We can’t decide whether it’s weird or sad! Or… orchestrated?!

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd