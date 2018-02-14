WATCH: This is why a woman in China climbed inside X-ray machine

Would you climb inside an X-ray machine to follow your bag? (Source: Shanghaiist/YouTube) Would you climb inside an X-ray machine to follow your bag? (Source: Shanghaiist/YouTube)

While travelling, many of us are extra vigilant about our luggage and belongings, especially when we are carrying something valuable or close to us. However, a lady in China went a little overboard to make sure that her baggage was safe. In a bizarre incident that occurred at a train station in Dongguan, southern China’s Guangdong Province, on February 11, a woman climbed inside an X-ray machine as she was scared that her bag could get stolen during the mad rush.

A video, which has gone viral on social media, shows the unidentified woman getting down from the conveyor belt. The security staff at the station were shocked to see the silhouette of a woman that they noticed on the X-ray screen, according to a DailyMail report.

Watch the video here:



