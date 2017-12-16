WATCH: When Barack Obama turned Santa and delivered toys to kids for Christmas

Barack Obama visited Jelleff Club, a branch of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Washington to deliver gifts to kids before Christmas.(Source: Barack Obama/ Twitter) Barack Obama visited Jelleff Club, a branch of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Washington to deliver gifts to kids before Christmas.(Source: Barack Obama/ Twitter)

Ever since former US President Barack Obama retired from public office, both him and Michelle have been surprising students, leaving them amazed. And in the current holiday season, he surprised little children with dozens of gifts! Yes, donning a cute red Santa hat and a leather jacket, he dropped by the Jelleff Club, a branch of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Washington to deliver gifts to kids before Christmas.

Kids love getting gifts for Christmas from Santa Claus, and when Barack Obama turns Santa, the excitement is palpable. And that’s exactly what happened when he arrived with a sack full of gifts along with 50 other middle-school students, who were participating in after-school activities, the Washington Post reported.

The visit lasted for only half an hour but the kids were overjoyed, and its videos and photos too spread a smile on people’s faces online. During his short visit, Obama greeted the children and staff Merry Christmas and handed out toys.

One such video of his visit was shared on Twitter by his communication director and it’s going viral.

Here’s some Christmas cheer: check out @BarackObama surprising kids at the Boys and Girls Club. #ObamaAndKids pic.twitter.com/RR0EOxSU8R — Katie Hill (@KatieMHill) December 14, 2017

Obama too tweeted out a photo of his visit later on Twitter and people couldn’t stop talking how adorable he looked wearing a Santa hat with kids. Sharing the photo he wrote, “There’s no better time than the holiday season to reach out and give back to our communities. Great to hear from young people at the Boys & Girls Club in DC today.”

There’s no better time than the holiday season to reach out and give back to our communities. Great to hear from young people at the Boys & Girls Club in DC today. pic.twitter.com/FSJkj1qwg9 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 14, 2017

The Boys & Girls Club too thanked him for his kind gesture.

Here’s what people had to say:

I needed this bit of sunshine today. Thanks, Obama. #ObamaAndKids http://t.co/ywlZrm72vO — Danielle Holley (@danielleholley) December 15, 2017

This is how you do it. Look at those smiles!!! Helping kids & giving back to the community are still the 2 most important things. Thank you @BarackObama! You make us proud. #ObamaAndKids #ThankYou #TBATs http://t.co/ROS7xqolQg — Christine Pellegrino (@cpellegrino1221) December 16, 2017

The very “tall” child at the top of the pic is my son. He talked about the visit all evening. 7yrs old and was impacted incredibly. — Akeia Rossiter (@asheme08) December 15, 2017

@BarackObama my daughter was the one holding the little boy on her shoulder, my son (who you told not to drop 😂). Thanks for looking out, visiting the kids, and just being a great example. Because of you #theycan — Akeia Rossiter (@asheme08) December 15, 2017

LOOK AT OBAMA IN HIS LITTLE SANTA HAT SITTING CRISS CROSS APPLESAUCE GOSH WHAT A STAND UP MAN I LOVE YOU OBAMA http://t.co/zwAfclgGUI — Abby Frazier (@abbyfrazier23) December 15, 2017

Thank you President Obama for continuing to give back to the communities that you have so deeply inspired. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) December 14, 2017

They all look so happy and full of cheer. I’d love to be there. http://t.co/4kect8EqwC — SiaraTianae (@SiaraTianae) December 15, 2017

Why wasn’t there an Obama when I went to the Boys and Girls Club as a kid 😩 pic.twitter.com/PfD6AT87hO — word is born (@HilarityEnsues7) December 15, 2017

Obama Obama Obama….

The joy and excitement on those kids faces when they saw you was priceless. 🙂🎄🙂#BoyandGirlsClubDC #ObamaAndKids #Obama — Lola Alvetia #MeToo (@CoolGirlFusion) December 15, 2017

I absolutely adore this man! There will never be another like him in what’s left of my life time. #ObamaAndKids ❤️ http://t.co/uUzEEOq0Mj — KAT (@DatScreaminKat) December 15, 2017

How sweet and how thrilling for those kids! Once again @BarackObama shows us what compassionate #leadership looks like. #ObamaAndKids http://t.co/AAqjZqfKsS — Patti Schaefer (@schaefer501c3) December 15, 2017

Honestly could you see our current president making a tweet like this and meaning it? — Brian Krassenstein🐬 (@krassenstein) December 14, 2017

This pic melts my heart. 💖💖💖 pic.twitter.com/1aui3iDKrW — Just Steph (@JustSteph85) December 15, 2017

Mr President, your tweets are as always a joy to read and thank you for being the gracious and caring human being you are! Happy holidays to you and your beautiful family. Love from Norway 🇳🇴 😄❤️ — Maryann Bjordal (@Marystat) December 15, 2017

💝 Bless your beautiful heart & soul 💝 you are needed, you give people hope, faith & love. You are missed & loved more than you know. Seasons Greetings to you all xx — Teresa Anscombe (@1964Locker) December 15, 2017

