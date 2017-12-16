Top news

WATCH: When Barack Obama turned Santa and delivered toys to kids for Christmas

The video and photo of Barack Obama's visit to the children's club is going viral and Tweeple can't stoping talking about it. While many lauded the former president, others used this opportunity to slam Donald Trump.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 16, 2017 10:18 pm
barack obama, santa claus, barack obama turn santa, obama santa, obama surprise kids, obama santa deliver toys, obama kids surprise, obma boys and girls club, viral news, indian express Barack Obama visited Jelleff Club, a branch of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Washington to deliver gifts to kids before Christmas.(Source: Barack Obama/ Twitter)
Ever since former US President Barack Obama retired from public office, both him and Michelle have been surprising students, leaving them amazed. And in the current holiday season, he surprised little children with dozens of gifts! Yes, donning a cute red Santa hat and a leather jacket, he dropped by the Jelleff Club, a branch of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Washington to deliver gifts to kids before Christmas.

Kids love getting gifts for Christmas from Santa Claus, and when Barack Obama turns Santa, the excitement is palpable. And that’s exactly what happened when he arrived with a sack full of gifts along with 50 other middle-school students, who were participating in after-school activities, the Washington Post reported.

The visit lasted for only half an hour but the kids were overjoyed, and its videos and photos too spread a smile on people’s faces online. During his short visit, Obama greeted the children and staff Merry Christmas and handed out toys.

One such video of his visit was shared on Twitter by his communication director and it’s going viral.

Obama too tweeted out a photo of his visit later on Twitter and people couldn’t stop talking how adorable he looked wearing a Santa hat with kids. Sharing the photo he wrote, “There’s no better time than the holiday season to reach out and give back to our communities. Great to hear from young people at the Boys & Girls Club in DC today.”

The Boys & Girls Club too thanked him for his kind gesture.

Here’s what people had to say:

