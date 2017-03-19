WATCH: This python giving neck massages to customers in a German salon will leave you astonished

Are you game to go for a neck massage by a python? (Source: 14 News/Facebook) Are you game to go for a neck massage by a python? (Source: 14 News/Facebook)

Well, massages are so very relaxing. They take the edge off us and refresh our body and mind. But, has the thought of getting yourself massaged by a snake ever crossed your mind? As horrific and creepy as it may sound, hordes of people have been loving this extraordinary kind of massage by a python snake for the last 13 years.

The Haar Mode Team salon in Dresden, Germany has been attracting a zillion people as it has employed a python named Monty to give neck massage. Although customers going to this salon are offered this service without any extra charges, they are expected to make a small donation towards the python’s food. Speaking of the massage, a customer named Hanna Haubold said to 10 News, “It is quite heavy and warm, I thought it would feel cold. Well, it lies around the neck, that’s all”.

In a Facebook video posted by 14 News, the python is seen wrapped around a lady customer’s neck, giving her a wonderful and unique neck massage.

