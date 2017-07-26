WATCH: Plus-size blogger trashes trolls after being body shamed online

Callie Thorpe was called a “fat cow” in one of the comments. (Callie Thorpe/YouTube) Callie Thorpe was called a “fat cow” in one of the comments. (Callie Thorpe/YouTube)

There is no denying that the world, at large, is fixated with a certain kind of figure — petite and hourglass. The obsession is such that any deviation from it is shamed. Although skinny shaming is also a thing, we can perhaps choose to agree that things get nastier for people, more so women, who are fat. Plus-size blogger Callie Thorpe learnt this the hard way when she was bombarded with vile and nasty comments on one of her pictures online. Thorpe, along with supermodels like Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and others, featured in an article in Vogue, titled “Why Everyone Is Wearing This Bikini Style Right Now, where she could be seen wearing a black bikini. Thorpe shared it on social media and soon a plethora of nasty comments on her figure followed. Hitting back at the online trolls, Thorpe uploaded a video and spoke about the intensity of such comments and its repercussions on her.

The comments that followed on her picture were extremely nasty. Some called her a “fat cow”, while others accused her of promoting obesity. It is no wonder that she even breaks down in the middle, stating that she has never been subjected to such harsh and nasty treatment before.

This was the image she had shared on social media.

