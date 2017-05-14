Latest News

WATCH: Passenger records dispute with a United Airline agent, claims his booking was cancelled for the video

The airline has said that it is investigating the incident and the "video does not reflect the positive customer experience" they strive to offer.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:May 14, 2017 8:38 pm
united airlines, united airlines complaint, united airline passenger complaint, united airlines agent cancel flight, united airlines viral video, viral videos, usa news, world news, latest news, indian express Not satisfied with the airline’s customer service the passenger decided to record the dispute. (Source: Navang Oza‏/ Twitter)

Complaints against United Airlines has been on the rise, ever since the infamous incident of an Asian doctor been assaulted on the flight went viral. Since then scores of complaint have come to light with latest being a passenger flown 3000 miles in the wrong direction! While investigations for many such cases are one, yet another video is going viral that has captured the “lack of customer service” provided by the American company.

With the viral video, the United passenger is claiming that the airline cancelled his flight for filming a dispute with one of its employee at the baggage counter.

Thirty-seven-year-old Navang Oza was checking-in on Monday (May 8) for a flight from New Orleans to San Francisco when he complained to a United agent about a $300 charge for his luggage. Oza said he paid $125 for the same bag on the first leg of his trip and enquired why he must pay extra this time.

Unable to get an explanation, he decided to record the entire ordeal as an evidence. But saw him filming the interaction, the irked agent protested and threatened to either “call the cops” or cancel his booking. The viral footage shows the lady telling a colleague to “cancel the reservation” before she turned on her own mobile camera and started recording him.

After his video went viral, Oza told KNTV news that he was shocked because he didn’t know she had the right to cancel the flight because he started recording the dispute.

With repetitive incidents tainting the image of the company, United Airlines told KNTV News that they are investigating the incident. “The video does not reflect the positive customer experience we strive to offer, and for that we apologize. We are reviewing this situation, including talking with Mr. Oza and our employees to better understand what happened,” United said in a statement.

However, the video garnered mixed reponse on Twitter.

