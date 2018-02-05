WATCH: Pakistani journalist covers his own wedding for local channel; interviews wife, parents and in-laws

Not able to maintain a work-life balance? Watch this Pakistani journalist report his own wedding. (Source:/Amarguriro/Twitter)) Not able to maintain a work-life balance? Watch this Pakistani journalist report his own wedding. (Source:/Amarguriro/Twitter))

In an amusing incident in Pakistan, a reporter created quite a buzz on social media after he covered and reported his own wedding for a local news channel. Hanan Bukhari, who is a reporter for City 41, went live on TV and gave out details about his wedding that was taking place at that very moment. While reporting his own wedding, Bukhari is seen wearing a groom’s attire, holding a mic and asking his family members about the occasion. He starts off by informing the viewers that he is present at his wedding ceremony and is very happy about it. (Thankfully!)

Moreover, he further states that since it is a love marriage his wife too is happy about it. He then introduces his father, who is standing behind him and interviews him, asking about the marriage and how he is feeling about the same. Being absolutely ‘professional’, the camera then shift focus to Bukhari’s mother-in-law and mother, where they too express how they feel about the celebration. However, these multiple clips that have gone viral on the Internet are being criticised by many. Check out the clips here:

hilarious!! City41 reporter covering his own wedding ceremony. #PakistaniMedia pic.twitter.com/FC8PYNRD0v — Amar Guriro (@amarguriro) February 4, 2018

While many on Twitter were amused with the way the journalist went on with the reporting even on his wedding day, others did not seem very happy about it. Some even complimented the reporter’s confidence. Here are some of the reactions the video clips have garnered:

I love his spunk. This guy should be celebrated for his audience engagement on local level. C41 is local news, & I see nothing wrong with him reporting about his marriage. — M. Zahid Iftikhar (@RuneGroan) February 4, 2018

Another great milestone for Pakistan’s unprofessional media. Let’s how many Pakistani TV journalists decide to commit suicide after this. — Babur ChughtaiMughal (@GenghizSon) February 4, 2018

RIP journalism — Saad Doger (@saad_doger) February 4, 2018

