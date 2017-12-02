WATCH: McDonald’s forced to apologise after video of security guard asking a Muslim woman to remove hijab goes viral

The woman decided to record the incident on camera when the guard kept on asking the Muslim student to her hijab off or leave. (Source: McDonald’s/ Twitter) The woman decided to record the incident on camera when the guard kept on asking the Muslim student to her hijab off or leave. (Source: McDonald’s/ Twitter)

In a shocking incident, a 19-year-old student was asked to remove her hijab or leave at a McDonald’s outlet in London. The bizarre demand made by a security guard at the outlet riled the girl so much that she has vowed not to enter the fast-food chain ever again. The incident took place at McDonald’s restaurant on Seven Sister’s Road in Holloway, London and she and her friends were appalled by the discrimination.

After the security guard kept pestering her to take off her headscarf, she decided to film the incident. To the query of the Muslim woman why she can’t stand in line at the eatery, the man wearing a security ID card, can be heard on the video saying, “It’s just a matter of taking it [hijab] off.” As he gestures his hand over his head to ask so, the woman retaliates, “It’s not just a matter of taking it off. I wear this for religious reasons and I’m not ashamed of it, and I will stand in line and I will get the food I want because this isn’t OK.”

We will be contacting the relevant authorities to ensure this is dealt with. It is disgusting that hate crimes and discrimination are so prevalent in this country, especially in such a diverse city like London. We cannot be silent bystanders to this hate. — Sabrina (@south_sab) November 30, 2017

my friend was refused service at mcdonalds today in London because she wears a hijab and the man gestured at her to take it off…that is NOT OKAY, that is discrimination, its a HATE CRIME, i am fuming… — amaani (@amaanimasterr) November 30, 2017

As one of the fellow bystanders decided to support the girl and stop the guard, he is seen telling him to mind his own business. When she is irked further and tries to get to the bottom of things and ask on whose orders such a “hate crime” is being implemented, another staff at the outlet asks her to stop filming which she denies.

Here is the video of the incident, occurring at McDonald’s on Seven Sister’s Road in Holloway, London. pic.twitter.com/07acmBYdjB — Sabrina (@south_sab) December 1, 2017

Realising things are getting out of hand, he then tries to pacify her by asking what she wants but by then she decides to leave the premises. The video was posted on Twitter by a friend of the woman who wished to remain anonymous, reported the Guardian.

“I thought: ‘It’s finally happening to me,’ like it has to so many hijabis. It didn’t feel real because I had seen so many videos like this and it was finally happening to me in real life. I was in so much disbelief,” she was quoted in the report.

The video is going viral and led to a huge social media outcry. However, there were a few who tried to argue this is not a hate crime.

I am so angry. A little teary-eyed. This is not okay. I am so proud of you for standing up for yourselves. I will stand up for you too. @McDonaldsUK you better make this right. With more than just a statement. Fix this. You have the ability to make changes. Do it. — Taylor (@kennedytaylora) December 2, 2017

The fact we r in UK and having to debate what a woman can wear and can’t is beyond me. She can wear her nickers on her head and even then it shouldn’t be our bloody business. 🤦‍♂️ — badria Jibril (@BadriaJibril) December 1, 2017

Can’t believe someone actually told HER to stop being rude! Glad you filmed this and that it has gained traction in the media, though how many more people has this happened to without filming it and the company just ignoring it. #MyHijabMyRight — Chimpam Panda (@KAStoleMyHeart) December 1, 2017

This is insane McDonald’s is supposed to serve everybody unless they are breaking the law in some manner, as far as I know there’s no law against wearing a hijab in the UK, in fact you may have a discrimination suit against McDonald’s — yserbius Gandalf (@YserbiusG) December 2, 2017

I was shocked. In the most multi cultural city in the world too — 21st October (@LordSants97) December 1, 2017

Don’t let it go girl. This is a serious crime. NO ONE has the RIGHT to discriminate others for whatever reason they might give. #STOP_HATE_CRIME #STOP_DISCRIMINATION — lovenomatterwhat (@army_amy_my) December 1, 2017

Why are people arguing about this. This discrimination is undoubtedly wrong. Stop making excuses. It’s unacceptable. — 💩 (@Bitch82148054) December 2, 2017

Wow. I’m really shocked. The only thing I’ll say, is that I think the security guy acted out of total ignorance. Which is, in itself, kinda shocking – in London, of all places! Well done for standing your ground. Hope you’ll never encounter that again. — Paola (@asphodelia) December 1, 2017

This is the problem. Everyone should know that women who wear niqab DO show their face for ID but why exactly should they take it off in any other scenario? A niqab is fabric whilst a helmet is heavily reinforced. Big big difference. — •khadii🐣 (@prdskhadii) December 1, 2017

It is discriminatory! Would you be happy refusing service to a nun unless she took her headscarf off?? — Christiana ♥Banana (@_chrissydelishy) December 1, 2017

Everyone in these comments are so ignorant. It wouldn’t have covered her face otherwise that wouldn’t have been a hijab: hijabs cover the hair. Also, it is a hate crime. It’s refusing service to someone because of their beliefs. Also, intimidating?? As if. This is racism — Heidi/Liverpool Show (@sadbutradart) December 2, 2017

Facing a severe backlash online, McDonald’s was forced to apologise. “We don’t have a policy which restricts/ prevents anyone wearing hijab or any other religious dress from coming to restaurants. We welcome customers of all faiths & apologise to the customer as this situation shouldn’t have taken place,” the fast-food giant wrote on Twitter.

We don’t have a policy which restricts/ prevents anyone wearing hijab or any other religious dress from coming to restaurants. We welcome customers of all faiths & apologise to the customer as this situation shouldn’t have happened — McDonald’s UK (@McDonaldsUK) December 1, 2017

