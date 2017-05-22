WATCH: Indian student touches feet of his American Dean; leaves him very, very confused

The Dean probably thought he was trying to pick something up! (Source: Nikhil/ Youtube) The Dean probably thought he was trying to pick something up! (Source: Nikhil/ Youtube)

India is famous for its deep-rooted culture and tradition. A lot of emphasis is placed on the need to respect elders and show, through actions that you do the same. Unlike what is the norm abroad, we do not shake hands, rather bend down and touch the feet of teachers and people we respect when we meet them. This is deeply entrenched in all of us, and as they say, you can take an Indian out of India but you cannot take India out of an Indian.

This was recently proved by a student from India who after collecting his degree from the Dean, out of sheer respect, bent down and touched his feet. He did this after shaking hands, and left the Dean very, very baffled. The incident took place at Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago, and Twitter is having a field day while watching it.

The video was posted on Twitter, and you have to agree that the reaction of the Dean is priceless.

The jokes soon poured in from quarters.

There was obviously a Vermaji ka beta joke.

@Trollacharya @double_agentt This guy just made life miserable for millions of Indian kids .. “dekh kambakht, Verma ji ka ladka phoren ja key bhi kitnaa sanskari hai!” — SLAPSTIK (@kaeshour) May 20, 2017

His action was approved by Babuji.

He had the perfect explanation for the Dean’s expression.

@Trollacharya GORA BE LIKE WHAT DID HE STOLE FROM MY SHOE😋😂😂 — Kelvinder (@people_paper) May 20, 2017

This is what we believe in too.

@Trollacharya @ugrasrava U can remove an indian from india but you cannot remove india from an indian — Shivam (@Shivam2628) May 21, 2017

He summed up the feeling of the students.

There were also those who went to to school the trolls.

And went to detail explanation.

@Trollacharya @priyansh2106 The professor didn’t realize what has happened ?This guy touched his feet with a very good intention as a Guru, pic.twitter.com/lzcXEiK6A7 — Arzoo (@Arzoo2) May 20, 2017

Notwithstanding the jokes and the trolls, we found the student’s action rather cute. But of course it is the expression of the Dean that takes the cake. He spent a good amount of time staring at his feet!

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd