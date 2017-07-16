WATCH: In a bid to take a perfect selfie, woman destroys $200,000 artwork!

While some people raised doubts and said it might be a publicity stunt, it’s true that the artworks were permanently damaged. (Source: Party Pooper/ Youtube) While some people raised doubts and said it might be a publicity stunt, it’s true that the artworks were permanently damaged. (Source: Party Pooper/ Youtube)

Taking a selfie has become a weird obsession and people around the world can’t have enough of it. And why just people, nowadays, even animals have started clicking selfies and are keeping up with time. But one thing that people often tend to forget is not all places are worthy of a narcissist click — from Holocaust memorial to war memorial, smiling selfies are a total misfit and sometimes it may even put you and other things at risk. Just like recently, a woman destroyed $200,000 artwork at a Los Angeles Gallery in a bid to master a perfect selfie!

Three of artist Simon Birch’s sculptures were “permanently damaged” due to the accident at The 14th Factory gallery, and CCTV footage captured the entire ordeal.

The footage shows the lady kneeling in front of a row of sculptures displayed on pedestals trying to take a selfie and then suddenly she lost her balance and knocked into the artwork directly behind her, causing a cringe-inducing domino effect.

However, this is not the first instance when someone’s selfie game caused an accident at a gallery. Earlier this year in March, a person toppled over a piece of art by Yayoi Kusama’s project, “Infinity Mirrored Room” exhibition, forcing the gallery to close it temporarily.

If not selfies, artworks are vulnerable to even kids. And if you are talking about money then in 2015, a 12-year-old boy destroyed a 350-year-old Paolo Porpora oil painting called Flowers that was valued $1.5 million! Yes, the Taiwanese boy lost his balance and stumbled upon the painting, tearing a hole in the canvas! Luckily, insurance paid for its repair and the family did not have to pay for the damage.

