WATCH: Twitterati lambast Donald Trump as he forgets to place his hand over his heart during national anthem

That awkward moment when the FLOTUS had to remind President Trump to raise his hand during National Anthem. (Source: Twitter) That awkward moment when the FLOTUS had to remind President Trump to raise his hand during National Anthem. (Source: Twitter)

It’s festive time in many parts of the world as it’s Easter. The Christian festival is being widely celebrated with loads of Easter eggs and bunnies, and the US is no exception. To mark the occasion, US President Donald Trump and his family hosted their first Easter Egg Roll event at the White House. However, something happened at the ceremony and people took quick notice of it.

At the end of the ceremony, while the national anthem was playing, the POTUS forgot to raise his hand. The footage was shared online and people slammed and trolled him for his mistake. However, what really garnered so much attention was the subtle nudge by First Lady Melania Trump, reminding the POTUS to raise his hand.

Melania appears to subtly nudge Trump during national anthem, reminding him to lift his hand http://t.co/NZoaj1H2zN http://t.co/BJN3bdGh1W — CNN (@CNN) April 17, 2017

Along with the president, his wife Melania Trump and 10-year-old son Baron Trump greeted everyone from the balcony of the White House on Easter. The First couple and their son also introduced the Easter Bunny to the crowd. After Trump and Melania gave their speeches, the national anthem was sung to conclude the ceremony.

People took a jibe at Trump and many joked that “an immigrant had to remind a native son”. Many users also said this was exactly how he respects the country and claims to ‘make America great again!’ Meme-makers too took notice of the small clip and has come up with hilarious reactions. The clip is being widely shared now and many have also started a caption contest.

*national anthem begins* Melania & Barron place hands over heart *Melania nudges Trump to do the same* *Trump raises hand* pic.twitter.com/X59uYNg7rW — Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) April 17, 2017

@CNN Melanie an immigrant had to remind a native son smh! — lyndajorn (@lyndajorn2) April 17, 2017

Trump Just Publicly Disrespected Our National Anthem – http://t.co/2bHSeMI5v8 — paul klumbach (@dirtyrat07) April 17, 2017

Trump had to be reminded by Melania to cover his heart during the National Anthem. He was thinking about where his heart is supposed to be. — Alt Fed Employee (@Alt_FedEmployee) April 17, 2017

Did anyone else notice that Melania had to poke Trump to remind him to put hand on heart during national anthem?! FAIL! #EasterEggRoll #nmp — Ki 🇨🇦 (@tudorqueen22) April 17, 2017

The moment in which it seems Melania Trump nudges Pres. Trump’s hand during National Anthem. pic.twitter.com/IJwNKmFWfj — Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) April 17, 2017

If your wife (whom isn’t American) has to remind you to respect your national anthem, you’re not fit to be POTUS. #Trump http://t.co/gaCK1QhN47 — Andreas (@thphnts) April 17, 2017

@CNN There is no need for him to place his hand over his heart. He does not love this country. He considers it his personal bank. — Doug Spiker (@TaxSnafu) April 17, 2017

@CNN the bunny is more qualified to be POTUS than this orange clown — Alexandra Heath (@allielongheath) April 17, 2017

@CNN Difference in an immigrant and a US born! — Ahsan Mehdi (@ahsan_mehdi) April 17, 2017

@CNN More than subtle. Melania is the mother of two preteens. One of which can launch a nuclear bomb — Giggle Tornado (@giggle_tornado) April 17, 2017

@danpfeiffer To be fair, Trump normally places his hand over his WALLET during the National Anthem – which I believe he was doing there. Just confused. — Drain The Trumps (@DrainTheTrumps) April 17, 2017

@CNN he wasn’t thinking, give him a break! must be nerve racking to be President — LuLu (@greekgrl6653) April 17, 2017

@CNN LOL not very subtle. I am sure he was pondering something important like the crowd size. — Susan Guy (@smguy57) April 17, 2017

@CNN his tiny hand can’t find his non existent heart. sad. — margo (@omimargo) April 17, 2017

