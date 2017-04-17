Latest News

WATCH: Twitterati lambast Donald Trump as he forgets to place his hand over his heart during national anthem

What really garnered so much attention was the subtle nudge by First Lady Melania Trump, reminding the POTUS to raise his hand.

By: Trends Desk | Kolkata | Updated: April 17, 2017 10:21 pm
donald Trump, trump national anthem, Melania Trump, trump, white House easter egg roll, trump hand national anthem, melania trump trump nudge, World news, US news, indian express, That awkward moment when the FLOTUS had to remind President Trump to raise his hand during National Anthem. (Source: Twitter)

It’s festive time in many parts of the world as it’s Easter. The Christian festival is being widely celebrated with loads of Easter eggs and bunnies, and the US is no exception. To mark the occasion, US President Donald Trump and his family hosted their first Easter Egg Roll event at the White House. However, something happened at the ceremony and people took quick notice of it.

At the end of the ceremony, while the national anthem was playing, the POTUS forgot to raise his hand. The footage was shared online and people slammed and trolled him for his mistake. However, what really garnered so much attention was the subtle nudge by First Lady Melania Trump, reminding the POTUS to raise his hand.

Along with the president, his wife Melania Trump and 10-year-old son Baron Trump greeted everyone from the balcony of the White House on Easter. The First couple and their son also introduced the Easter Bunny to the crowd. After Trump and Melania gave their speeches, the national anthem was sung to conclude the ceremony.

People took a jibe at Trump and many joked that “an immigrant had to remind a native son”. Many users also said this was exactly how he respects the country and claims to ‘make America great again!’ Meme-makers too took notice of the small clip and has come up with hilarious reactions. The clip is being widely shared now and many have also started a caption contest.

