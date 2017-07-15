WATCH: Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron’s never-ending handshake redefines bromance, and Twitterati can’t handle it!

French President Emmanuel Macron, shakes hands with US President Donald Trump in Paris. (Source: AP) French President Emmanuel Macron, shakes hands with US President Donald Trump in Paris. (Source: AP)

Among other things, Donald Trump is quite well known for his handshakes, and every time he makes an attempt at it, it creates international headlines. To top it all, there have also been times when he declined a handshake or was refused one, and still grabbed attention from all over the world. And if you thought, his handshake with the Japanese PM was the most awkward one, you are wrong.

Trump recently presented everyone with the world’s “longest handshake” with French President Emmanuel Macron and took the body gesture to a whole new level. Trump held President Macron’s hand in a tight grip for a long 30-seconds and left everyone baffled. While many termed it as “arm-wrestle” and “painful”, others claimed that it flaunted off their “bro-code”! “Find someone who would never let go of your hands as Trump held Macron’s,” Twitter is filled with such analogies. As for us, it reminded us of the famous 90s Fevicol ad with the hilarious punch line: ‘Pakde rehna, chodna nahi’!

Watch the video here.

The farewell handshake between President Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron lasted about 25 seconds http://t.co/8CfUqfRZ8z pic.twitter.com/ddfJiJDv1i — CNN (@CNN) July 14, 2017

Close enough?

Trump and Macron spent the day together celebrating Bastille Day, and just as the POTUS and FLOTUS were about to leave, their goodbye handshake happened to be long… very long! The two leaders held hands and at one point, Trump even gave a peck to Macron’s wife but still didn’t let go of his hand.

Seeing the rather strange handshake, one Twitter user even created a step-by-step guide as to how one can recreate their “bromance” through the tutorial. Take a look at it here.

How to recreate Trump and Macron’s epic handshake

Here’s what Twitterati had to say:

WTF is going on with this Trump-Macron bromance? Did someone red pill Macron or is Trump playing him? http://t.co/QM5Ec92qRJ — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) July 14, 2017

The Trump-Macron farewell handshake goes on … and on … and on … even while Trump kisses Brigitte Macron goodbye pic.twitter.com/ef5jQfnjIU — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) July 14, 2017

What the hell is going on here with Trump’s bizarre handshake with Macron? pic.twitter.com/ePluwjqTvG — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) July 14, 2017

@LeahFessler @GideonResnick find someone who loves you as much as Trump and Macron love power handshakes — MeredithB-S (@MBennettSmith) July 14, 2017

Macron and Trump are the #MayweatherMcGregor of handshakes. 🤝 http://t.co/e7T8xjkptS — Chris Stewart (@CStewartWPTV) July 14, 2017

the moment where Trump ropes in Brigitte to the handshake, but holds on to Emmanuel http://t.co/knbLrWHNsL — Harrison Jacobs (@Harrisonxjacobs) July 14, 2017

I’ve watched Netflix series that were shorter than this handshake. http://t.co/gCywvgUPbA — Keith Roysdon (@keithroysdon) July 14, 2017

He’s like that creepy dude you met at a party that won’t stop shaking your hand even when you pull away. pic.twitter.com/0s2s6Fs7FQ — Stephen Ford (@Lunsfuhd) July 14, 2017

When Macron reached for the second handshake, I literally screamed, “No! Not again!!” http://t.co/oY0hI7PWMX — Phillip Atiba Goff (@DrPhilGoff) July 14, 2017

This is honestly the weirdest and most performative shit pic.twitter.com/kwXdIyh1c1 — Gideon Resnick (@GideonResnick) July 14, 2017

What if Covfefe means the feeling you get when you watch Macron and Trump shake hands in France. — CS Davis (@csdavis81) July 15, 2017

Trump had an equally awkward handshake with France’s First Lady Brigitte Macron, and Twitterati couldn’t handle that too.

Here’s that awkward handshake between Trump and France’s Brigitte Macron. pic.twitter.com/5Ci6lAWuV6 — Meg Wagner (@megwagner) July 13, 2017

But this is not the first Macron-Trump handshake that has everyone talking. Ahead of the NATO summit in Belgium, Trump met Macron at the US ambassador’s residence in Brussels and their “awkward power” handshake was the talk of the town with a twist! The handshake with Macron resulted in Trump trying to retract his hand back while the former held on until Trump’s knuckles turned white and his jaws clenched. Shocked, aren’t you? Check it out here.

