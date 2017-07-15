Latest News
  WATCH: Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron's never-ending handshake redefines bromance, and Twitterati can't handle it!

While many termed the Trump-Macron handshake as "arm-wrestle" and "painful", others said it gave them "bromance goals" as it defined hardest goodbyes. As for us, it reminded as of the famous 90s Fevicol ad with 'Pakde rehna, chodna nahi' tagline.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 15, 2017 3:14 pm
French President Emmanuel Macron, shakes hands with US President Donald Trump in Paris. (Source: AP)
Among other things, Donald Trump is quite well known for his handshakes, and every time he makes an attempt at it, it creates international headlines. To top it all, there have also been times when he declined a handshake or was refused one, and still grabbed attention from all over the world. And if you thought, his handshake with the Japanese PM was the most awkward one, you are wrong.

Trump recently presented everyone with the world’s “longest handshake” with French President Emmanuel Macron and took the body gesture to a whole new level. Trump held President Macron’s hand in a tight grip for a long 30-seconds and left everyone baffled. While many termed it as “arm-wrestle” and “painful”, others claimed that it flaunted off their “bro-code”! “Find someone who would never let go of your hands as Trump held Macron’s,” Twitter is filled with such analogies. As for us, it reminded us of the famous 90s Fevicol ad with the hilarious punch line: ‘Pakde rehna, chodna nahi’!

Watch the video here.

Close enough?

Trump and Macron spent the day together celebrating Bastille Day, and just as the POTUS and FLOTUS were about to leave, their goodbye handshake happened to be long… very long! The two leaders held hands and at one point, Trump even gave a peck to Macron’s wife but still didn’t let go of his hand.

Seeing the rather strange handshake, one Twitter user even created a step-by-step guide as to how one can recreate their “bromance” through the tutorial. Take a look at it here.

Here’s what Twitterati had to say:

Trump had an equally awkward handshake with France’s First Lady Brigitte Macron, and Twitterati couldn’t handle that too.

But this is not the first Macron-Trump handshake that has everyone talking. Ahead of the NATO summit in Belgium, Trump met Macron at the US ambassador’s residence in Brussels and their “awkward power” handshake was the talk of the town with a twist! The handshake with Macron resulted in Trump trying to retract his hand back while the former held on until Trump’s knuckles turned white and his jaws clenched. Shocked, aren’t you? Check it out here.

