WATCH: The viral BBC kids are back, this time with their own show!

Last month when the South Korean President Park Geun-hye’s impeachment hit global headlines, more than the president or political analysts – two kids grabbed international attention. Remember the little girl who walked into a room with sheer nonchalance where her father was being interviewed by BBC? Yes, the same little wonder the world fell so much in love that declared her as “queen”, “fashion icon” and even “president of the Earth”!

4-year-old Marion and her 8-month-old James became Internet sensation instantly after making a ‘guest appearance’ on their father, Robert E Kelly’s Live TV interview that went viral, and the family shot to unprecedented fame. Now, owing to their crazy popularity the kids are getting their own show!

Inspired by the events in the viral video, Hans House Productions have created a special animated YouTube show called ‘The Adventures of Mina & Jack’.

The animated show will follow “the globe-trotting misadventures of a precocious young girl named Mina, and her pesky baby brother Jack, as they help their dad, a UN official, out of various jams,” a press release read.

Their first episode was released online and it has become a hit too. The first episode, which introduces the family through Mina aka Marion’s eyes, whose father workers at “the UN” resembles our bubbly star in every way. From her signature pink glasses to the lollypop in her hand and even her yellow dress – it’s same and utterly cute. Though the episode is about their family’s trip to North Africa to catch a gold thief, it starts with the re-enactment of the viral BBC interview. With a nervous and embarrassed father resembling Professor Kelly and a frantic mother rushing to pull her children out of the room, the clip will make you fall in love with them again.

