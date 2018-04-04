Warwickshire Police TROLLED for posting WEIRD e-photo sketch online to catch burglary suspect

Do you think the Warwickshire Police could have done a better job? (Source: Warkspolice/Twitter) Do you think the Warwickshire Police could have done a better job? (Source: Warkspolice/Twitter)

The Warwickshire Police’s desire to track a burglary suspect with the help of the Electronic Facial Identification Technique (efit) backfired when the image they posted on social media brought in a series of trolls, instead of any information. The official handle of the police department of the landlocked county in the West Midlands of England tweeted, “We’ve issued an efit for of a suspect in a distraction burglary in Stratford in February. If you have any information please contact us,” accompanying an image that showed a suspect wearing a black beanie, sporting a stubble along with a toothy grin.

The police wanted to speak to the man in connection with a distraction burglary that took place in Stratford-upon-Avon, England, on February 5, according to The Guardian report. As per the same report, two men entered a woman’s flat claiming to be from Orbit Housing. While one of the two distracted the woman, the other searched the property and stole cash. It is only when the lady realised what the two men were up to that she told them to leave.

Interestingly, the police had anticipated the attention the image would garner and in a second tweet wrote, “We can confirm that this is real and that we anticipated the attention! But jokes aside, it was created from a description provided and it’s serious as a woman was victim of a horrible crime. Hopefully the attention will mean we identify the offender/bring him to justice quicker.”

However, Twitterati were not in a mood to the police off that easy, and the efit brought in more amusement than help. While some compared the image with the fictional Cheshire Cat from the popular Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, others said, “I can see how that can be distracting.” Here are some of the funny reactions that the tweet garnered:

