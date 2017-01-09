Woman takes revenge on cheating partner by putting these posters all over town

The angry woman has put up these posters on almost every lamppost in the town of Warwick in the UK. (Source: Twitter) The angry woman has put up these posters on almost every lamppost in the town of Warwick in the UK. (Source: Twitter)

We saw many quirky and bizarre way how jilted lovers took revenge on their cheating partners. Some even took things tad further and even paraded naked to win back their love. Remember the time, when a man took revenge against his wife and unscrewed every object in the house and left with the screws? Or the woman who agreed to pay the price for the Justin Bieber’s concert tickets, but transferred the money in installments at one pence a day? Yes, all these left us in splits and amazed us at their brilliance.

Well, taking a leap into the new year, another woman seems to be rocking the Internet with her cool revenge. Taking a sweet revenge on her cheating partner, Graham, Linda has put up these hilarious posters in an entire neighbourhood of Warwick in the UK.

The posters with a red heart hanged by the rope openly tease him, “If she is so good in bed you can stay there” before wishing him a “Happy New Year”. Ouch! that’s all passive-aggression to begin the new year on a chilly note. But, there’s more, the posters clearly informs him that his “Merc keys in canal”, “Locks changed” and “cards maxed”. So, it’s evident whoever Graham, he is certainly not having a ‘happy’ new year.

Although neither Graham nor Linda has been identified, scores of people have spotted the prickly posters around the town and posted comments about them online. While most people backed Linda, few enquired about Graham’s side of the story too.

There were also few suggestions that it is a publicity stunt by poster company Throwing Rocks, however, they have denied the claims. Stunt or not, surely Graham and Linda have become a talk of the town.

