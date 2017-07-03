Wanted man tries to hide under the bed to escape the Police; plan doesn’t go too well

Wanted by the police, this man decided to hide under the bed. Notice something wrong? (Source: West Yorkshire Police/Facebook) Wanted by the police, this man decided to hide under the bed. Notice something wrong? (Source: West Yorkshire Police/Facebook)

One would imagine if you’re hiding from the police, you would have your Hide and Seek skills on point. Well, this guy seems to have missed the memo if this picture shared by the West Yorkshire Police on their Facebook page is anything to go by. The photo shows a guy’s legs sticking out from under the bed. An unremarkable photo till one finds out that this was the man’s way of hiding from the long arms of the law.

The photo was shared on Facebook with the cheeky caption, “A male in Calderdale who was wanted by Police decided to try hide this morning when the officers went to his property looking for him. You will not be surprised to find out that yes we did find him – he will not be winning any awards for hide and seek champion soon!!!”

Ever since the photo was shared on June 29, it is being shared widely, while leaving people ROFL-ing and LOL-ing. While some provided hilarious reasons for the suspect behaving in this way, with comments such as “Sort of a play on hitchhikers?? guide. If he can’t see you then you can’t see him!” and “Apparently he never honed his hide-and-seek skills as a kid”, others had life skill advice for the man (and possibly others who may attempt a similar feat). “The trick is to hide BEFORE you commit a crime, then the seekers are so clueless they don’t even know they should be seeking you”, said one.

A guy just pointed out one tiny detail, “Brilliant. I wouldn’t have noticed if he would have had socks on”.

