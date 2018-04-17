Want to ‘act busy’? This Imgur user gives you tips

Acting busy is not that difficult. (Source: TheGhostofElizabethShue/Twitter) Acting busy is not that difficult. (Source: TheGhostofElizabethShue/Twitter)

Working might be important but, as many would agree, pretending to work is sometimes even more important. It only makes you look busy and very important. It also gives a good impression to the bosses and well, sometimes might even save you from some extra work. Who wouldn’t want that, right? But perfecting the I-am-so-busy face requires time and a lot of practice. You have to appear pensive, lost in thought but you cannot be staring into space too. You need to a strike the right balance and in case you are seeking some inspiration, then who better than the almost always busy world leaders? This, however, does not imply that they are not busy but one can read their gestures like that and imgur user TheGhostofElizabethShue has done a great job in assembling them and putting them out with hilarious captions.

The user has shared a total of ten pictures including Barack Obama talking over the phone, Donald Trump staring at the camera, Joe Biden and Obama talking (or pretending to, we do not know) to show “How to stage a photo to make it look like you’re working hard.”

And in case you are curious, look at their expressions hard and try emulating. And for help, read the captions. We have provided them with the pictures.

The number advice is to talk over the phone. “Hard working people make calls, probably? All you’ve got to do is act like you’re really making a call, and boom, done in one!” reads the caption.

But, hold on, do not try too hard. Case in point, this.

Tip number two is to strike a pose. The user tells you how to- “Arms out on the desk, classic power pose, you’re working hard and being strong doing it.”

But do not look at the camera while doing that.

Look down and continue talking over the phone. Like this. “Feel free to mix it up but sometimes less is more,” the user says.

Yes, like this.

“Look relaxed. Working hard doesn’t mean you can’t make it look easy. You got this,” reads tip number three.

And this is how you can avoid looking at the camera and still look up.

And always, always have meetings. Listen intently while being talked to.

See you are getting there, but not quite. “You’re actually gonna need a real friend though, or people might think you don’t have any,” reads the caption.

Did the tips help? Tell us in the comments below.

