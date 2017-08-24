Waiter writes ‘Ching Chong’ on Asian diner’s receipt, gets fired

Time to shut down racism! (Source: Ziggy Chau/Facebook) Time to shut down racism! (Source: Ziggy Chau/Facebook)

A restaurant in the US has fired a waiter for alleged racism after the employee wrote “Ching Chong” on an Asian diner’s receipt in place of her name.

Cornerstone Cafe in Manhattan’s East Village apologised publicly and fired the employee after acknowledging that a server had referred to a customer as “Ching Chong” on the slip for a to-go order of steak and eggs, NBC News reported.

“This situation leaves me no choice than to terminate this employee for this unjustified act. It definitely does not reflect the way the Cornerstone staff or I think because of one individual’s stupidity,” the restaurant’s manager, who identified himself only as Rocco, said in a post on Cornerstone’s Facebook page.

The controversy began after a Facebook user named Ziggy Chau, shared a photo of the receipt, which reportedly belonged to a “friend’s mother.” Later, after Cornerstone issued its apology, Chau also tried to calm people calling for a boycott or protest of the restaurant.

“Everyone, let’s be civilised now. There are many people that are employed by the restaurant whose livelihoods depend on their jobs there and should not suffer because ONE IGNORANT employee thought it was ok to make a racist remark,” Chau said.

“The main reason for the original post was to ask everyone (especially Asians) to SPEAK UP and to IMMEDIATELY SHUT DOWN RACISM. Social media is very powerful,” the post also read.

Check out his original Facebook post here.

The incident was just the latest episode of restaurants allegedly using slurs to refer to customers on receipts in recent years.

