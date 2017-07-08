Freaky coincidence! Putin-Trump moment from G20 is eerily similar to House of Cards scene

Creepy much? (Source: 00Author87/Twitter) Creepy much? (Source: 00Author87/Twitter)

The G20 Summit at Hamburg, Germany has not only got influential leaders like Narendra Modi, Donald Trump, Angela Merkel and Vladimir Putin under one roof, it has also resulted in a flurry of memes on the Internet. While Merkel’s epic eye-roll at Putin’s ‘mansplaining’ is leading the pack, giving it a close competition is Merkel and Trump’s pictures together. But the observant eyes who noticed Putin and Trump’s exchange of pleasantries seemed to have noticed something eerie, read a MASSIVE similarity to a still from the Netflix series House of Cards. While Trump holds his hand out to Putin for a handshake and the latter looks on, they seem to have unknowingly re-enacted a scene from an episode of the series aired two years ago.

In 2015, an episode showing Viktor Petrov looking on as Frank Underwood holds out his hand for a handshake is exactly the reel-life of what transpired between Putin and Trump at the summit, or so it seems. Interestingly, the character of Petrov (played by Lars Mikkelsen) is the Russian President and Kevin Spacey’s character Underwood is the United States’ President.

Are you wondering what the reactions of the people were on the Internet after they noticed this? As surprised as you are right now!

When you’re watching the news but you’ve seen it all before on House of Cards…

Trump and Putin pic.twitter.com/MdiEdQMBs2 — Author (@00Author87) July 7, 2017

Underwood and Petrov in “House of Cards” season 3 vs. Trump and Putin IRL pic.twitter.com/IfzXVUkQB7 — Hunter Schwarz (@hunterschwarz) July 7, 2017

Saw this on Instagram & am cracking up 😂 Just watched this @HouseofCards epi this week (I’m a few years behind)! #G20HAM #Trump #Putin pic.twitter.com/QWwqj8fuy6 — Nicole (@foodiemtfitness) July 8, 2017

Holy cow, we are living in House of Cards! Only Frank Underwood is intelligent and charismatic, whereas Trump is…not.#TrumpPutin #Resist pic.twitter.com/postAFstA6 — Give Him The Finger (@protestcards) July 7, 2017

Confirming what is probably going through the minds of a lot of people right now, one Twitter user rightly observed that “We are living in House of Cards!” “When you’re watching the news but you’ve seen it all before on House of Cards,” observed another.

