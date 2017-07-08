Latest News

Freaky coincidence! Putin-Trump moment from G20 is eerily similar to House of Cards scene

g20 summit, g20 summit memes, g20 summit trump putin, trump putin house of cards, trump putin g20 house of cards similar, donald trump house of cards handshake with putin viral, trump putin house of cards twitter reactions, india nexpress, indian express news Creepy much? (Source: 00Author87/Twitter)
The G20 Summit at Hamburg, Germany has not only got influential leaders like Narendra Modi, Donald Trump, Angela Merkel and Vladimir Putin under one roof, it has also resulted in a flurry of memes on the Internet. While Merkel’s epic eye-roll at Putin’s ‘mansplaining’ is leading the pack, giving it a close competition is Merkel and Trump’s pictures together. But the observant eyes who noticed Putin and Trump’s exchange of pleasantries seemed to have noticed something eerie, read a MASSIVE similarity to a still from the Netflix series House of Cards. While Trump holds his hand out to Putin for a handshake and the latter looks on, they seem to have unknowingly re-enacted a scene from an episode of the series aired two years ago.

In 2015, an episode showing Viktor Petrov looking on as Frank Underwood holds out his hand for a handshake is exactly the reel-life of what transpired between Putin and Trump at the summit, or so it seems. Interestingly, the character of Petrov (played by Lars Mikkelsen) is the Russian President and Kevin Spacey’s character Underwood is the United States’ President.

Are you wondering what the reactions of the people were on the Internet after they noticed this? As surprised as you are right now!

Confirming what is probably going through the minds of a lot of people right now, one Twitter user rightly observed that “We are  living in House of Cards!” “When you’re watching the news but you’ve seen it all before on House of Cards,” observed another.

