Trending News

Visually-impaired girl reads a menu for the first time, Twitterati sends in heartfelt love

So heartwarming!

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:March 30, 2017 11:12 am
visually impaired girl reads braille menu, blind girl reads braille menu restaurant viral, visually impaired girl offered menu goes Twitter viral, indian express, indian express news, trending, trending news Love from across the world poured in for Herrera and her sibling, with a lot of people also lauding the restaurant’s inclusiveness. (Source: Alyssa/Twitter)

Who wouldn’t want to head to their favourite restaurant after a long day and order what they’d love to eat? Should the simple act of ordering a dish be a privilege available only to some? Alyssa Herrera, a Twitter user from Ohio, recently took to the micro-blogging site to tell the world that her visually-impaired sister “who has been in this world for 18 yrs” was finally able to order for herself at a restaurant, where they offered menu cards written in Braille. Love from across the world poured in for Herrera and her sibling, with a lot of people also lauding the restaurant’s inclusiveness.

ALSO READ | McDonald’s throws a ‘special cake’ party for 94-yr-old woman working with them for 44 years

Here is Herrera’s tweet.

She also tweeted a screenshot of the conversation she had with the restaurant, Red Robin Burgers, as she thanked them for making their visit a memorable one. They responded by sending her a $50 gift coupon and a heartwarming message.

Sample some of the reactions here. People also came forward and shared pictures and stories of their loved ones who were visually impaired and how such thoughtful acts made their lives easier too.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Bhangra fever hits NBA half-time show as dancers win over the Internet

 

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Best of Express

Must Read

Mar 30: Latest News