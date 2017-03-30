Visually-impaired girl reads a menu for the first time, Twitterati sends in heartfelt love

Love from across the world poured in for Herrera and her sibling, with a lot of people also lauding the restaurant’s inclusiveness. (Source: Alyssa/Twitter) Love from across the world poured in for Herrera and her sibling, with a lot of people also lauding the restaurant’s inclusiveness. (Source: Alyssa/Twitter)

Who wouldn’t want to head to their favourite restaurant after a long day and order what they’d love to eat? Should the simple act of ordering a dish be a privilege available only to some? Alyssa Herrera, a Twitter user from Ohio, recently took to the micro-blogging site to tell the world that her visually-impaired sister “who has been in this world for 18 yrs” was finally able to order for herself at a restaurant, where they offered menu cards written in Braille. Love from across the world poured in for Herrera and her sibling, with a lot of people also lauding the restaurant’s inclusiveness.

ALSO READ | McDonald’s throws a ‘special cake’ party for 94-yr-old woman working with them for 44 years

Here is Herrera’s tweet.

My sister has been in this world for 18 yrs and today is the first time she has been offered a menu at a restaurant pic.twitter.com/Yve18jhw8k — Alyssa (@alyssaherrera33) March 27, 2017

She also tweeted a screenshot of the conversation she had with the restaurant, Red Robin Burgers, as she thanked them for making their visit a memorable one. They responded by sending her a $50 gift coupon and a heartwarming message.

Sample some of the reactions here. People also came forward and shared pictures and stories of their loved ones who were visually impaired and how such thoughtful acts made their lives easier too.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Bhangra fever hits NBA half-time show as dancers win over the Internet

@alyssaherrera33 @HoodieAllen yay! i love how more restaurants are offering braille menus! — Trisha Morales (@LetThereBeTears) March 27, 2017

@renegadescoat @alyssaherrera33 I JUST ZOOMED IN ON THE PICTURE OMG THATS AMAZING THANK YOU — smiles!!! on ice ❄️ (@blushinVicturi) March 28, 2017

@alyssaherrera33 I feel you. This is my bro, a blind bad ass interning at the AZ House of Reps ✊🏼 pic.twitter.com/MUrDPjza9X — MegMoon™ (@Meghan_Mooney) March 29, 2017

@alyssaherrera33 realizing how privileged I am because I’ve never thought of that. Wow that should be a requirement for every restaurant. — Camilla (@Camilla_33) March 28, 2017

@alyssaherrera33 there’s a blind girl at my church who now reads the Sunday readings from the pulpit cause they print them in Braille 4 her💛 — Rebecca Brambilla (@beckybrambilla) March 28, 2017

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd