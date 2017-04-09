Trending News

Sushma Swaraj to the rescue of Superwoman Lilly Singh’s visa troubles in Toronto

There's no messing with Superwoman, or Sushma Swaraj!

sushma swaraj, lilly singh, lilly singh visa issue, lilly singh sushma swaraj, lilly singh swaraj visa complaint, sushma swaraj help lilly singh, indian embassy toronto, canada indian embassy, lilly singh india tour, entertainment news, social media news, latest news, indian express Lilly Singh alleged that the Indian Consulate in Toronto has been making it very difficult for her obtaining a visa every time she plans to visit India. (Source: Lilly Singh/ Twitter, PTI file photo)

For Indians with any sort of visa issues, Sushma Swaraj has been proved to be THE ‘go to person’ over the past year or so. And with the senior Cabinet minister reaching out to people promptly and helping people in distress regularly, it’s not strange that even famous celebrities seek her help. Known comedian and YouTube star Lilly Singh recently complained about some visa issues and asked for her help. The external affairs minister replied to her tweet and did what she does best — help people in distress.

The YouTube artiste is scheduled to visit India later this month to promote her new book, however, the Indian embassy staff in Toronto apparently did to help her. Frustrated, Singh tweeted to the foreign affairs minister and even Prime Minister Narendra Modi informing them of her bad experience at the consulate, calling it a ‘disappointment’ and the staff ‘unprofessional’.

She wrote, “For travel to India, the consulate makes acquiring a visa the most difficult task”.

The consulate in Toronto responded to her tweet telling her that a business visa was issued to her in an hour. However, she said that she was issued a visa for just three months when she had applied for a long-term visa. She further added, “As an FYI, I was told I would get a one year visa. That was of course when staff wanted a picture though.”

Swaraj intervened into the matter after Singh’s tweet created a little buzz on the micro-blogging site, where even one of her fans posted a video of her describing the ordeals at the consulate. In the footage, she also claimed there’s a “different fee for the same business visa” every time and the consulate just “makes up” rules.

Here’s the video one of her fans posted

Swaraj assured her that she will look into the matter and also asked her to contact Vikas Swarup, the Indian High Commissioner in Canada.

Singh later also thanked the minister for her assistance.

Superwoman is coming to India on a three-city tour – Mumbai (April 19, Shanmukhananda Hall), Hyderabad (April 20, Shilpakala Vedika) and New Delhi (April 21, Sirifort Auditorium), to promote her self-help book ‘How to Be a Bawse: A Guide to Conquering Life’.

