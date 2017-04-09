Sushma Swaraj to the rescue of Superwoman Lilly Singh’s visa troubles in Toronto

Lilly Singh alleged that the Indian Consulate in Toronto has been making it very difficult for her obtaining a visa every time she plans to visit India. (Source: Lilly Singh/ Twitter, PTI file photo) Lilly Singh alleged that the Indian Consulate in Toronto has been making it very difficult for her obtaining a visa every time she plans to visit India. (Source: Lilly Singh/ Twitter, PTI file photo)

For Indians with any sort of visa issues, Sushma Swaraj has been proved to be THE ‘go to person’ over the past year or so. And with the senior Cabinet minister reaching out to people promptly and helping people in distress regularly, it’s not strange that even famous celebrities seek her help. Known comedian and YouTube star Lilly Singh recently complained about some visa issues and asked for her help. The external affairs minister replied to her tweet and did what she does best — help people in distress.

The YouTube artiste is scheduled to visit India later this month to promote her new book, however, the Indian embassy staff in Toronto apparently did to help her. Frustrated, Singh tweeted to the foreign affairs minister and even Prime Minister Narendra Modi informing them of her bad experience at the consulate, calling it a ‘disappointment’ and the staff ‘unprofessional’.

She wrote, “For travel to India, the consulate makes acquiring a visa the most difficult task”.

Love india but gotta say that the consulate of india in Toronto is literally the worst place on earth. Such a disappointment. — Lilly | #BawseBook (@IISuperwomanII) April 6, 2017

For travel to India, the consulate makes acquiring a visa the most difficult task. I hope one day @narendramodi can remedy this. It’s sad. — Lilly | #BawseBook (@IISuperwomanII) April 6, 2017

.@SushmaSwaraj just a kind note to make you aware that the Consulate of India in Toronto is extremely difficult and unprofessional. 🙏🏽 — Lilly | #BawseBook (@IISuperwomanII) April 6, 2017

The consulate in Toronto responded to her tweet telling her that a business visa was issued to her in an hour. However, she said that she was issued a visa for just three months when she had applied for a long-term visa. She further added, “As an FYI, I was told I would get a one year visa. That was of course when staff wanted a picture though.”

@IISuperwomanII @SushmaSwaraj Emergency business visa based on your documentation, was issued in about 1 hr. Pl intimate specific difficulty on CG.toronto@mea.gov.in — IndiainToronto (@IndiainToronto) April 6, 2017

I will send an email. As an FYI, I was told I would get a one year visa. That was of course when staff wanted a picture though. http://t.co/Y2TlhjkurC — Lilly | #BawseBook (@IISuperwomanII) April 6, 2017

With more documentation than ever before, I received a lesser visa than before without any explanation. But again, I’ll send an email. Thx http://t.co/NOnWKhNeWv — Lilly | #BawseBook (@IISuperwomanII) April 6, 2017

Swaraj intervened into the matter after Singh’s tweet created a little buzz on the micro-blogging site, where even one of her fans posted a video of her describing the ordeals at the consulate. In the footage, she also claimed there’s a “different fee for the same business visa” every time and the consulate just “makes up” rules.

Here’s the video one of her fans posted

@SushmaSwaraj This is Lilly Singh aka @IISuperwomanII, this was her experience at the Indian Consulate, please take some action towards this pic.twitter.com/1UGmEh3Ehq — Suri | 10 Days (@TeamSuperMumbai) April 8, 2017

Swaraj assured her that she will look into the matter and also asked her to contact Vikas Swarup, the Indian High Commissioner in Canada.

Lilly Singh – Please contact Mr @VikasSwarup Indian High Commissioner in Canada. Let me see what best can we do for you. @IISuperwomanII — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) April 8, 2017

Singh later also thanked the minister for her assistance.

@SushmaSwaraj @VikasSwarup Thank you very much. I appreciate it and will do. 🙏🏽❤have a wonderful day x — Lilly | #BawseBook (@IISuperwomanII) April 8, 2017

Superwoman is coming to India on a three-city tour – Mumbai (April 19, Shanmukhananda Hall), Hyderabad (April 20, Shilpakala Vedika) and New Delhi (April 21, Sirifort Auditorium), to promote her self-help book ‘How to Be a Bawse: A Guide to Conquering Life’.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd