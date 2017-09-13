Only in Express

Virat Kohli called a ‘sweeper’ by Australian writer; Twitterati brutally brush him off

Posting a year-old picture of Virat Kohli cleaning a cricket stadium, an Australian writer called him a 'sweeper'. Twitter users from both India and Pakistan got together to brutally lash out at him with their replies.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:September 13, 2017 7:31 pm
virat kohli, virat kohli sweeper, australian journalist, australian journo, dennis twitter, virat kohli twitter, pakistan vs world xi, world xi, pakistan, indian express, indian express news Twitter users from both India and Pakistan got together to brutally bash the Australian journalist for calling Virat Kohli a sweeper, even if it was meant in jest. (Source: DennisCricket_/Twitter)
An Australian journalist is getting a lot of heat from Virat Kohli fans for tweeting out a year-old photo of the Indian skipper sweeping the Eden Garden stadium for a Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan event, with a rather objectionable caption. Though, it’s not known whether the journalist, who uses the Twitter handle @DennisCricket_ for his regular commentary on cricket, meant it as a joke or intended to actually rile people, it definitely seems to have done the latter, with many interpreting the tweet as a direct insult to their favourite cricketer. 

Posting a picture of Kohli cleaning a cricket stadium, the writer said: “Sweepers clean the stadium in readiness for the World XI match.”

The cheeky dig did not go down well with Kohli fans on social media, and Twitter users from both India and Pakistan got together to brutally bash him with their replies. (Maybe that’s one positive outcome from this post that we could appreciate.)

Take a look at his tweet here.

Soon after the tweet was posted, there was an onslaught of reactions, with tweeple lashing out at his insensitivity. “Think this is very ill quoted, @imVkohli is legend and will remain one #WorldXI welcome to Pak,” one of them tweeted, while another wrote: “Doing practice before sweeping aussies!” Giving him a smashing reply for posting the picture which seems to have been taken during the ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan’ campaign, one user replied: “Wow… Thanks for showing how good we

Giving him a smashing reply for posting the picture, one user said: “Wow… Thanks for showing how good we indians are… We know to clean the place we worship. So keep making india proud of their culture.”

Steal a glance at some of the reactions on the networking site here.

What do you think about the writer’s tweet? Tell us in the comments below.

