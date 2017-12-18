Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma’s honeymoon selfie has become a hit meme in Pakistan

Pakistani fans have gone berserk photoshopping Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s honeymoon picture and have made them reach everywhere — from touristy places to even universities. (Source: Anushka Sharma/ Instagram, Green Shirts/ Facebook) Pakistani fans have gone berserk photoshopping Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s honeymoon picture and have made them reach everywhere — from touristy places to even universities. (Source: Anushka Sharma/ Instagram, Green Shirts/ Facebook)

That Virat Kohli has a huge fan base in Pakistan is not unknown. The popularity of the Indian skipper across the border is so much that even he has received marriage ‘proposal’ from the neighbouring country! And as his wedding with Anushka Sharma took the Internet by storm, Pakistani fans too were ecstatic with the news. While many are still trying to figure where exactly the newlyweds went on their honeymoon, many Pakistani are convinced they visited Pakistan! Confused? Well, courtesy their viral selfie against a snowy background that reminded many of Game of Thrones, many in Pakistan are busy photoshopping it.

In the edited pictures, the power couple is seen posing not just in front of iconic monuments in Lahore, Islamabad and Karachi, but also in front of famous shops and restaurants. The morphed photos started circulating on Facebook and now has even reached Twitter.

From Mazar-e-Quaid in Karachi to Faisal Mosque in Islamabad, they have visited everywhere, thanks to Pakistani’s immense love for him and editing! Beyond eateries they have landed in medical colleges and other universities as well. Take a look at the photos below.

And as if photoshopping their selfie was not enough, “on a lighter note” they also photoshopped his tweet to say he couldn’t miss the pulao!

