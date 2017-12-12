Here’s how British cricketer who had once ‘proposed’ to Virat Kohli reacted to his wedding with Anushka Sharma

Way back in 2014, Danielle Wyatt had asked Virat Kohli to marry her. (Source: File photo, Sabyasachi/ Instagram) Way back in 2014, Danielle Wyatt had asked Virat Kohli to marry her. (Source: File photo, Sabyasachi/ Instagram)

As Virat Kohli tied knot with Anushka Sharma, it broke hearts of many young fans around the world. While many congratulated the young couple on their wedding, few others were sad that their crush is now taken. And with a number of marriage proposals Virat Kohli got, many women were sad. But one such woman who had taken the Internet by storm with her “Kholi [Kohli] Marry Me” tweet in 2014, was excited, like everyone else with the news.

On Monday, after the news was shared by Kohli, Danielle Wyatt congratulated the newlyweds and England women’s team all-rounder wrote, “Congratulations @imVkohli & @AnushkaSharma “.

Here’s her famous Twitter proposal:

Kholi marry me!!! — Danielle Wyatt (@Danni_Wyatt) April 4, 2014

Here’s how she reacted to Virat Kohli’s wedding:

However, Indian Twitterati was no in a mood to let go. While a few Kohli fans tried to pacify her, even though she did not need it, we think, others were quick to give her suggestions to deal with the heartbreak. One person even tried to console her and commented, “Life goes on…” and she could stop laughing.

The tweet has garnered a lot of attention has been retweeted over 1,400 times and liked over 6,000 times, at the time of writing. While a few suggested her to listen to Arijit Singh’s hit song ‘Channa Mereya’ others said they can “feel her pain.” Few users also asked her to stay strong, pulling her leg.

Stay Strong Danny. 😜 — Tabrez (@its_tabrez_) December 11, 2017

Only If she had proposed with correct spelling,things might have been different.After all its all in the name. 🙈😅#KohliNotKholi pic.twitter.com/EMa3rGhKlR — Tabrez (@its_tabrez_) December 11, 2017

When your crush gets married

Outside vs Inside#VirushkaWEDDING pic.twitter.com/GmjYF00Uo3 — Engineerd (@thebtechguy) December 11, 2017

Feeling really sorry for u 😥 — #MinorityKumar (@AnshKSpeaks) December 11, 2017

Such a big heart ❤️ needed to wish your crush on his marriage 👍 — Shambhoo Kumar (@ImSham90) December 11, 2017

Watch ‘Channa Mereya’ on YouTube.. 😥 — Kulamani Muduli (@thisissanu) December 11, 2017

Love is pain 😩 — Guru official ™ (@GuRuLeaks) December 11, 2017

Aren’t you feeling jealous? — Vinod Kumar Reddy (@VinodYuvi12) December 11, 2017

My sympathy is with u i can feel that pain😂😁😀 — Indian (@samthakur0007) December 12, 2017

No problem danny,,,There will be another Virat.😊😊keep smiling — Ketan Devaliya (@Ketandevaliya27) December 12, 2017

A huge admirer of the Indian skipper, Wyatt had also met Kohli in September during India’s tour of England. During the meeting, Kohli also gifted her a bat and couldn’t be happier.

