Devalued Degree
  • Here’s how British cricketer who had once ‘proposed’ to Virat Kohli reacted to his wedding with Anushka Sharma

Here’s how British cricketer who had once ‘proposed’ to Virat Kohli reacted to his wedding with Anushka Sharma

As England women’s team all-rounder Danielle Wyatt congratulated Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma on their wedding, Indian Twitterati couldn't stop poking fun at her.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 12, 2017 10:53 pm
virat kohli, anushka sharma, danielle wyatt, virat marriage proposal, virunshka wedding, indian express, sports news Way back in 2014, Danielle Wyatt had asked Virat Kohli to marry her. (Source: File photo, Sabyasachi/ Instagram)
Related News

As Virat Kohli tied knot with Anushka Sharma, it broke hearts of many young fans around the world. While many congratulated the young couple on their wedding, few others were sad that their crush is now taken. And with a number of marriage proposals Virat Kohli got, many women were sad. But one such woman who had taken the Internet by storm with her “Kholi [Kohli] Marry Me” tweet in 2014, was excited, like everyone else with the news.

On Monday, after the news was shared by Kohli, Danielle Wyatt congratulated the newlyweds and England women’s team all-rounder wrote, “Congratulations @imVkohli & @AnushkaSharma “.

Here’s her famous Twitter proposal:

Here’s how she reacted to Virat Kohli’s wedding:

However, Indian Twitterati was no in a mood to let go. While a few Kohli fans tried to pacify her, even though she did not need it, we think, others were quick to give her suggestions to deal with the heartbreak. One person even tried to console her and commented, “Life goes on…” and she could stop laughing.

The tweet has garnered a lot of attention has been retweeted over 1,400 times and liked over 6,000 times, at the time of writing. While a few suggested her to listen to Arijit Singh’s hit song ‘Channa Mereya’ others said they can “feel her pain.” Few users also asked her to stay strong, pulling her leg.

A huge admirer of the Indian skipper, Wyatt had also met Kohli in September during India’s tour of England. During the meeting, Kohli also gifted her a bat and couldn’t be happier.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Dec 12: Latest News