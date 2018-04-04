Viral Videos Today: Get rid of your boredom with these awesome videos trending online

The videos kicking up a storm on the Internet of late range from anything between adorable to downright bizarre! (Source: Rajan Sharma/Indian Express) The videos kicking up a storm on the Internet of late range from anything between adorable to downright bizarre! (Source: Rajan Sharma/Indian Express)

Have you heard of how all work and no play made Jack a dull boy? Well, no kidding! When the going gets too much, you sit back and watch out for the viral space on the Internet to catch you off-guard. From cute puppy videos to those that could send shivers down your spine, the Internet is an every growing space full of surprises in store. So if you especially had a tough day back at work or are stuck in the traffic limbo, here are some interesting videos on the Internet today that we suggest you don’t miss out on.

The videos kicking up a storm on the Internet of late range from anything between adorable to downright bizarre! The hilariously dubbed Hindi verson of Deadpool 2’s trailer is one of them. One of the epic dialogues in the tailer goes — ‘Nikal gaya naada, to phisal gaya pyjama.’ Another one that has got people on the Internet laughing out loud is the Avengers: Infinity War trailer’s spoof made interspersed with Sholay dialogues and stills! Getting a hang of the mood on social media, another video that cropped up was a spoof of Avengers again, this time as a mash-up with Taarak Mehta. And if this is too many superhero references for you, then another time the Internet came to a halt was when a drunk man tried to stop two bulls from fighting. Yes, that happened too, while you were slogging away at work.

Watch all these videos here, in addition to other just as fascinating videos on the Internet.

No Comments in this live blog.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd