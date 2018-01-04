VIDEO: This woman’s reaction on winning Rs 720 in an online game is EPIC

Lauren May won approximately Rs 720 in an online app based game and her reaction has left Twitterati amused. (Source: Avery Armour/Twitter) Lauren May won approximately Rs 720 in an online app based game and her reaction has left Twitterati amused. (Source: Avery Armour/Twitter)

What do you do when you win some unexpected cash? You scream, throw your hands in the hair and scream some more, maybe? While all of these are expected, a San Francisco resident’s euphoric reaction on winning $11.30 (approximately Rs 716) was so epic that the video of the same is now going viral. Lauren May won the said amount on the app and trivia game, HQ Trivia and though the amount might seem too meagre to some, it clearly wasn’t the case for her. On hearing that she’d won, May laughed and cried, jumped and collapsed on the floor while her friends, very audibly so, laughed along.

The video was uploaded by Avery Armour, whose Twitter bio reads, “Trying out this twitter thing solely to post a video of my friend freaking out over winning $11.30 on HQtrivia. We’ll see if it sticks!” and going by the way people are viewing and sharing the video, it sure will. Armour uploaded the video with the caption, “Watching Lauren May’s roller coaster of emotions as she realized she’s won $11.30 playing @hqtrivia yesterday was a truly epic start to the new year @ScottRogowsky @L_M_A_Y @megmk #HQTrivia”

Watch the video here.

Watching Lauren May’s roller coaster of emotions as she realized she’s won $11.30 playing @hqtrivia yesterday was a truly epic start to the new year @ScottRogowsky@L_M_A_Y@megmk#HQTriviapic.twitter.com/GtH4nCG2w7 — Avery Armour (@averyarmour) January 2, 2018

Her reaction has left people on social media both curious and amused. While some do not understand all the brouhaha on winning this rather paltry amount, there are others who are finding her reaction rather heartwarming. “All for $11.30 damn #TheStruggle MUST be real,” wrote a user, while another wrote, “We all get emotional.”

This is how people on social media responded to the video.

We all get emotional 😄 pic.twitter.com/ndJr3x7ez0 — Brian Acosta Arya is… (@BrianAcostaArya) January 3, 2018

One day we will feel this glorious victory too @MrMarketingPhD — Kyle Hart (@KyleHartPhD) January 3, 2018

This is the consequence of the emotional exhaustion that 2017 was. — {{{ Erick Louis }}} (@davidbretto) January 3, 2018

Life goals — Carly Hines (@carlyhines4) January 4, 2018

