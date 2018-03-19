Girl is reunited with her cat after 5 yrs! This incredible story will warm your heart

This incredible story of how the pet owner found her pet after five years is straight out of a novel. (Source: nguhi/Twitter) This incredible story of how the pet owner found her pet after five years is straight out of a novel. (Source: nguhi/Twitter)

Those who have pets will vouch for the unconditional love they feel for them and also the love they receive. Losing a pet can be heart-rending. Thus, imagine the joy one feels when they find their pet years after it had gone missing! Sounds like it is straight from a novel? Well, this is precisely what happened with a pet owner with the Twitter handle @ngvhi. She found her first pet, a cat Panther after losing him five years ago.

In a long Twitter thread, she wrote how after Panther went missing, “he turned up in a shelter in the next city”. But, actually, he was adopted a day before he was about to be euthanised. There the animal was renamed Charlie and was taken care of by a woman. “She had him for a little while and when she couldn’t look after him anymore she gave him to her parents. this woman’s parents happen to be…..my next door neighbors,” she tweeted. The series of coincidences, however, did not stop here. In the meantime, the neighbours adopted a Siberian husky, who “quickly turned out to be too much to handle. She was then asked, which she did, all the while unaware that her pet was residing in the same house.

And, finally, one day the cat Panther/Charlie came up to @ngvhi’s father and started purring. “He took him inside & he went straight to his favorite spot. We declawed panther’s front claws $ left his back. THIS CAT HAS NO FRONT CLAWS EITHER. Everything else is the same it’s really him,” she wrote. Although her neighbours insisted her to keep him, she did not. “[Y]ou know how you lose a person or pet and you wish you had one more day with them just to let them know how much you love them and how much they mean to you? I just had that day with Panther. I never would have guessed that 5 years later I’d get to kiss his little head again,” she wrote in conclusion.

Read the tweets here.

hi I can’t believe this is real because I am still in shock but my first pet ever my cat panther just came home today after going missing FIVE YEARS AGO. FIVE. YEARS. AGO. — nguhi (@ngvhi) March 16, 2018

I’m still sobbing. He came up to my dad outside started purring & rubbed up against him. He took him inside & he went straight to his favorite spot. We declawed panther’s front claws $ left his back. THIS CAT HAS NO FRONT CLAWS EITHER. Everything else is the same it’s really him — nguhi (@ngvhi) March 16, 2018

alright saddle in bc this is a JOURNEY. sometime after panther went missing he apparently turned up in a shelter in the next city 15 mi away. days before he was going to be euthanized he was adopted ! and lived with a women for a little while in yet another city. — nguhi (@ngvhi) March 17, 2018

she saved his life and named him Charlie! She had him for a little while and when she couldn’t look after him anymore she gave him to her parents. this woman’s parents happen to be…..my next door neighbors. They have been living with “”Charlie”” for a little over a year — nguhi (@ngvhi) March 17, 2018

he was an indoor cat we hardly saw and at this point we’d presumed panther lost or dead. These happen to be the neighbors that bought a siberian husky that quickly turned out to be too much to handle. i started taking care of him until they asked if I wanted to fully adopt him — nguhi (@ngvhi) March 17, 2018

of course I said yes which is why last year I adopted my beautiful baby boy trotsky. ALL WHILE UNBEKNOWNST TO ME MY LONG LOST CAT PANTHER WAS LIVING INDOORS. I took their dog and they took my cat. pic.twitter.com/LkkAYKb5Hi — nguhi (@ngvhi) March 17, 2018

THIS IS WHY when trotsky saw panther at our house today he didn’t go crazy or bark. HE ALREADY KNEW HIM. THEY’D LIVED TOGETHER BEFORE. we discovered this after our neighbor called and asked if we’d seen Charlie who’d been missing all day — nguhi (@ngvhi) March 17, 2018

Our neighbors were as flabbergasted as us and insisted we keep him because he really was ours. we (I was overruled) decided to give him back since he was comfortable there and we already have a dog and cat. It was heartbreaking but I can’t even be sad bc today was truly surreal — nguhi (@ngvhi) March 17, 2018

they’ve given me permission to visit my beautiful boy whenever I’d like. How is it possible that they gave me this dog I adore and have fostered my first best friend. — nguhi (@ngvhi) March 17, 2018

you know how you lose a person or pet and you wish you had one more day with them just to let them know how much you love them and how much they mean to you? I just had that day with Panther. I never would have guessed that 5 years later I’d get to kiss his little head again ❤️ pic.twitter.com/KQyEQ67QFy — nguhi (@ngvhi) March 17, 2018

Fantastic story, isn’t it? We definitley got goosebumps.

