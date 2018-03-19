Latest News

Girl is reunited with her cat after 5 yrs! This incredible story will warm your heart

A girl was reunited with her first pet, a cat named Panther after losing him five years ago. In a long Twitter thread, she wrote how after Panther went missing, and then miraculously made his way back home.

Written by Ishita Sengupta | New Delhi | Published: March 19, 2018 8:55 pm
(Source: nguhi/Twitter)
Those who have pets will vouch for the unconditional love they feel for them and also the love they receive. Losing a pet can be heart-rending. Thus, imagine the joy one feels when they find their pet years after it had gone missing! Sounds like it is straight from a novel? Well, this is precisely what happened with a pet owner with the Twitter handle @ngvhi. She found her first pet, a cat Panther after losing him five years ago.

In a long Twitter thread, she wrote how after Panther went missing, “he turned up in a shelter in the next city”. But, actually, he was adopted a day before he was about to be euthanised. There the animal was renamed Charlie and was taken care of by a woman. “She had him for a little while and when she couldn’t look after him anymore she gave him to her parents. this woman’s parents happen to be…..my next door neighbors,” she tweeted. The series of coincidences, however, did not stop here. In the meantime, the neighbours adopted a Siberian husky, who “quickly turned out to be too much to handle. She was then asked, which she did, all the while unaware that her pet was residing in the same house.

And, finally, one day the cat Panther/Charlie came up to @ngvhi’s father and started purring. “He took him inside & he went straight to his favorite spot. We declawed panther’s front claws $ left his back. THIS CAT HAS NO FRONT CLAWS EITHER. Everything else is the same it’s really him,” she wrote. Although her neighbours insisted her to keep him, she did not. “[Y]ou know how you lose a person or pet and you wish you had one more day with them just to let them know how much you love them and how much they mean to you? I just had that day with Panther. I never would have guessed that 5 years later I’d get to kiss his little head again,” she wrote in conclusion.

Read the tweets here.

Fantastic story, isn’t it? We definitley got goosebumps.

