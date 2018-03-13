What if your last text features as epitaph on tombstone? Twitterati share results

What was your last text? (Source: LisaInLondon/Twitter) What was your last text? (Source: LisaInLondon/Twitter)

In the mad rush of sending and exchanging texts, have you ever paused to wonder what will happen if someone is privy to those? Worse, if one of those happens to be immortalised as your epitaph? Well, if the thought itself is giving you shivers then you must read a little experiment that went on social media. A user with the Twitter handle @danmcdaid wrote, “the last text you sent is what’s going on your headstone.” What followed was a flurry of responses. While one wrote, “Hey lovely lady! Just wanted to let you know I miss you and I’m thinking of you!!” would be the text on the headstone adding, “That kind of makes me sad,” another wrote, “I am awake but not ready to move yet.”

Some people also superimposed the text on a tombstone and shared pictures of the same. Moreover, others texts were about — The dishwasher will not fix itself”, others had things like, “Yeah, I may around to it.” There were also some really hilarious ones like, “Not here!”, “shit I’ve broken the door and can’t get in”,

“I’m confused as to what’s happening” and “can you pick up some tins of cider before you get here?”

This is the tweet that started it all.

Yr message here pic.twitter.com/OTv7GowJzq — Dan McDaid (@danmcdaid) March 10, 2018

And this is how people responded.

“Not here!” — Alyssa Clark (@TouchByAlyssa) March 12, 2018

She never married 🤗 — Susan Coppenrath (@copbop01) March 11, 2018

Mine was: “Hey lovely lady! Just wanted to let you know I miss you and I’m thinking of you!!” That kind of makes me sad… — Susan Bakshi (@SusanBakshi) March 11, 2018

😂haha omg “Do you want me to put your pastries in the fridge” — ċɧɽiʂʈiɳε кɽɑɳʈʐ (@ckrantz01) March 11, 2018

I am awake but not ready to move yet. — peter lyall (@missedmycue) March 11, 2018

my last text said “shit I’ve broken the door and can’t get in” lol — S J Rocks (@SJRocks4) March 11, 2018

Tell me how you feel about me……. 🙈 — Bethan Williams (@Bethanw1974) March 11, 2018

