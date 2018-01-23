Stranger helps out a woman against a man who wouldn’t take ‘no’ for an answer; Twitterati share similar stories

Latest News
A Scottish Pakistani writer tweeted how a man was constantly pestering her to have another drink and kept on forcing her even though she told him 'no'. Ultimately a stranger, perhaps sensing her discomfort, intervened.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 23, 2018 9:14 pm
woman helped by a stranger, viral tweet of a woman who was helped by a another woman, woman at a bat helped by another women, sexual harassment, sexual assault, indian express, indian express news This tweet by Amna Saleem, a Scottish Pakistani author, about how she was helped by a stranger has gone viral. (Source: Representative Image/Eddie Malone/Flickr)
Friends, as it is well known, often help you in wriggling out of sticky situations. But sometimes even strangers do that. This is precisely what happened with Amna Saleem, a Scottish Pakistani writer, when a random woman helped her out while an annoying stranger tried to strike up a conversation with her. On January 20, she shared an account on Twitter about how a man was constantly persuading her to have another drink and kept on forcing her even though she said a no. Ultimately a random woman, perhaps sensing her discomfort, intervened and asked her if she is all right.”[W]omen are great,” Saleem wrote. This is how the conversation unfolded.

“guy: …just one drink
me: no thank you
guy: come on it’s just a drink
me: look, i’m sorry I just want to read my book while i wait for my bf
guy: what ur bf doesn’t let you have friends?
random woman: Clara? Hi! *hugs* (whispers) u ok?

women are great”

This is her tweet.

Her tweet has struck a chord with people on social media and has gone viral in no time. While a user with the Twitter handle name, @BunkoPirate asked, “Any advice on how men can do similar without also coming across as creepy/invasive? My go to is a ‘dude back off you have been told she’s not interested’ but it can cause people to get aggro which could be a problem later in the night,” another recollected something similar, “I once asked a guy to leave my friend alone as he was being pushy, then I felt bad (I know it’s ridiculous because I was polite) so I got him a beer to say no hard feelings. He then followed me for the entire evening.”

This is how people responded to her tweet.

