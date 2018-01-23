Stranger helps out a woman against a man who wouldn’t take ‘no’ for an answer; Twitterati share similar stories

This tweet by Amna Saleem, a Scottish Pakistani author, about how she was helped by a stranger has gone viral. (Source: Representative Image/Eddie Malone/Flickr) This tweet by Amna Saleem, a Scottish Pakistani author, about how she was helped by a stranger has gone viral. (Source: Representative Image/Eddie Malone/Flickr)

Friends, as it is well known, often help you in wriggling out of sticky situations. But sometimes even strangers do that. This is precisely what happened with Amna Saleem, a Scottish Pakistani writer, when a random woman helped her out while an annoying stranger tried to strike up a conversation with her. On January 20, she shared an account on Twitter about how a man was constantly persuading her to have another drink and kept on forcing her even though she said a no. Ultimately a random woman, perhaps sensing her discomfort, intervened and asked her if she is all right.”[W]omen are great,” Saleem wrote. This is how the conversation unfolded.

“guy: …just one drink

me: no thank you

guy: come on it’s just a drink

me: look, i’m sorry I just want to read my book while i wait for my bf

guy: what ur bf doesn’t let you have friends?

random woman: Clara? Hi! *hugs* (whispers) u ok?

women are great”

This is her tweet.

guy: …just one drink

me: no thank you

guy: come on it’s just a drink

me: look, i’m sorry I just want to read my book while i wait for my bf

guy: what ur bf doesn’t let you have friends?

random woman: Clara? Hi! *hugs* (whispers) u ok? women are great — Amna (@AGlasgowGirl) January 20, 2018

Her tweet has struck a chord with people on social media and has gone viral in no time. While a user with the Twitter handle name, @BunkoPirate asked, “Any advice on how men can do similar without also coming across as creepy/invasive? My go to is a ‘dude back off you have been told she’s not interested’ but it can cause people to get aggro which could be a problem later in the night,” another recollected something similar, “I once asked a guy to leave my friend alone as he was being pushy, then I felt bad (I know it’s ridiculous because I was polite) so I got him a beer to say no hard feelings. He then followed me for the entire evening.”

This is how people responded to her tweet.

Any advice on how men can do similar without also coming across as creepy/invasive? My go to is a ‘dude back off you have been told shes not interested’ but it can cause people to get aggro which could be a problem later in the night.. — Sleepypirate (@BunkoPirate) January 21, 2018

I sometimes had to switch covers on my sci-fi / action books with romance books, as they were used as openers for guys to hit on me on my train commute. — Clara Nellist (@claranellist) January 21, 2018

I sometimes had to switch covers on my sci-fi / action books with romance books, as they were used as openers for guys to hit on me on my train commute. — Clara Nellist (@claranellist) January 21, 2018

Ugh. Why are men. — Clare Dickerson (@clareeewolf) January 21, 2018

I used to work as a pro photographer for various music venues in my hometown and the excuses men would use to try to talk to me, despite me obviously being at work, were as astounding as they were completely unsurprising. — Clare Dickerson (@clareeewolf) January 21, 2018

I used to work as a pro photographer for various music venues in my hometown and the excuses men would use to try to talk to me, despite me obviously being at work, were as astounding as they were completely unsurprising. — Clare Dickerson (@clareeewolf) January 21, 2018

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd