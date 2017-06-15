This viral picture of a little boy taking care of his mother will melt your heart

This picture has more than 10,000 shares on Facebook. (Source: ChinaGlobalTvNetwork/Facebook) This picture has more than 10,000 shares on Facebook. (Source: ChinaGlobalTvNetwork/Facebook)

It would perhaps be not an overstretch to say the world can do with a bit of kindness and compassion. This is not to say that there isn’t any, but merely that a bit more will always help. With every passing day we read some or the other news of people stooping to unimaginable lows, and while that threatens to shake our belief in humanity, some stray news of a kind gesture reaffirms it again.

One such incident was the picture of a little boy taking care of his mother. The photograph speaks a thousand words, and it is no surprise that it has gone viral ever since it surfaced online. Clicked on the subway in Chengdu, China, one can see a little boy looking after his mother while she is sleeping. He is carrying the bags for her, as she out of sheer fatigue perhaps is sleeping. The picture was posted by @zhibochengdu on Weibo, and later shared by China Global TV Network on its Facebook page. It is also mentioned that the boy reportedly gave up his seat to a woman with her baby.

The picture has more than 10,000 shares at the time of writing, and the gesture of the small boy is winning hearts all over. While some praised him, others hoped that children all across the globe learn from him. There were also those who, while applauding the child also praised the way he was brought up.

Here are some of the reactions.



We cannot agree more with this one.



There was also those who believed that children in Asia were generally brought up like this.

There were also those who pointed out that though the gesture is lovely it also should be only natural.



And while for some, it just melted their hearts.



For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd