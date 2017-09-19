This photo of a NURSE helping a MOTHER after delivery is going viral for all the right reasons

“I’ll never forget the faces of the nurses who followed me into the bathroom.” (Source: Baby Rabies) “I’ll never forget the faces of the nurses who followed me into the bathroom.” (Source: Baby Rabies)

The process of giving birth to a child, though beautiful, can also be extremely difficult. Too many things can go wrong, and in such tough times, a little help can go a long way. Recently a post shared by Jill Krause, an author and digital content creator, went viral for all the right reasons. Krause, who is a mother of four, runs a blog called Baby Rabies and writes extensively about parenthood and pregnancy.

On September 13, she shared a picture of a nurse helping a new mother on the Facebook page Baby Rabies. It was taken by Katie Lacer, a photographer who documents birth photography and it instantly struck a chord among mothers all over. Speaking to indianexpress.com, Lacer revealed the identity of the woman, and said: “This was one of my birth clients, Jennifer Hawkins, at Clark Memorial Hospital in Indiana.” The heartwarming picture, presently has over 66,000 shares at the writing. While sharing the picture, Krause wrote how the helplessness and vulnerability of the woman in the picture reminded her of the things she had gone through and how she too was helped by the nurses with “such kindness and dignity.”

Read the full post here.

“I’ll never forget the faces of the nurses who followed me into the bathroom after delivering each baby. That moment when I was so vulnerable, so tired, scared, shaky. My swollen belly deflating, and my modesty long gone. They treated me with such kindness and dignity. For me, these have been moments of empowerment and confirmation that I have a real village to help me, even if just for that little bit of time in a bathroom, on a toilet, while a kind nurse shows me how to put an ice pad on my mesh undies. This photo by my friend MommaKT Shoots just takes me right back. Like, I can smell the Dermaplast. Let’s hear it for the nurses and the doulas and anyone else who shows us how to make ice pad underwear (or helps with that first shower post c-section!”

The picture resonated with several women as they too recounted the kindness they had received at the time of child birth. Here are some of the reactions.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd