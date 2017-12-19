Pregnant woman writes finals exams while IN LABOUR! Photos go viral

After pictures of her writing finals while in labour went viral, Nayzia Thomas put up another post informing the world about the birth of her son. (Source: Nayzia/Twitter) After pictures of her writing finals while in labour went viral, Nayzia Thomas put up another post informing the world about the birth of her son. (Source: Nayzia/Twitter)

Exam pressure is no joke. Students stay up nights trying to meet deadlines. It indeed is a pain and although a large section of students are bothered by it, a new mother at Kansas, US, took this to a whole different level when she was wrote her finals, moments before giving birth to a child. Yes, you read that right! According to a report in The Independent, Nayzia Thomas, a second-year psychology student at Johnson County Community College. She hoped her finals would be over before her delivery date, but clearly that was not to be she went into labour during her final examinations. On December 12, she put up a picture of herself sporting a baby bump, surrounded with books in the hospital bed while typing away in the laptop.

“[M]y mom took this pic & it’s the perfect explanation of my life. yes i’m about to have a baby, but final SZN ain’t over yet,” she wrote. The picture soon went viral and has been retweeted over 27,000 times at the time of writing. While speaking about her pregnancy, she said, “School is so important to me. I didn’t want (the pregnancy) to be in the way. That’s what people expect. You’re a teen mom, you’re a young mother. That’s why my mom took the photo. It shows I follow through.”

This is the picture.

my mom took this pic & it’s the perfect explanation of my life. yes i’m about to have a baby, but final SZN ain’t over yet 🤓📚 pic.twitter.com/7LyrDBE9iN — nayzia’ (@naydxll) December 12, 2017

On December 15, she took to Twitter again to provide an update. Posting a picture of the father and the son, she wrote that she gave birth on December 12 but it was not an easy delivery. She suffered “major blood loss” and her body “went into shock post-delivery”. “It was very scary, but his father was right there to take over when I went unconscious. We are blessed! AND I’m finishing the semester w/ a 3.5 GPA!” she wrote.

This is the picture.

update: on 12/12/17 we had a healthy baby boy. However, I experienced major blood loss & my body went into shock post-delivery. It was very scary, but his father was right there to take over when I went unconscious. We are blessed! AND I’m finishing the semester w/ a 3.5 GPA!💪🏾pic.twitter.com/CLFGjf3hLD — nayzia’ (@naydxll) December 14, 2017

Then finally on December 16, she posted pictures of getting blood transfusion. “Last update: got a blood transfusion b/c of all the blood loss & we finally headed home today! Thanks to everyone again for the positivity and love. Its been hard trying to cope with being so close to death, but I can’t thank God enough for being able to share my story!!” she wrote.

This is the tweet.

Last update: got a blood transfusion b/c of all the blood loss & we finally headed home today! Thanks to everyone again for the positivity and love. Its been hard trying to cope with being so close to death, but I can’t thank God enough for being able to share my story!! 💓🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/OS3ltMocHT — nayzia’ (@naydxll) December 16, 2017

It goes without saying that her fearlessness has social media fawning. While one user wrote, “this is what our generation needs to understand! Determination!” another user posted a similar picture of herself.

Here are some of the things people said while lauding her grit.

🤓🤓🙆🏿🙆🏿🙆🏿this is what our generation needs to understand! Determination! — Jasmine Rayne (@OMGJasmineRayne) December 14, 2017

and I’m sitting here.. not pregnant.. in high school…overwhelmed. idk how you do it. respect sis. ❤️ — just jordon ✨ (@dysphoriahhhhh) December 14, 2017

Mad respect! my wife had our baby in between semesters and i’ve never seen strength like that woman has displayed. You and my wife are the embodiment of strength, determination, and perseverance. Congrats! — Karate Chop Mac (@Framesfrommac) December 13, 2017

I had mine right before finals, I def understand! pic.twitter.com/KhkQyDnytm — Syeeda. (@laurenlavern) December 13, 2017

