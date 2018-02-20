  • Associate Sponsor
Photo of four women in hijab playing board games at Khana-e-Kaaba has gone viral

The picture of women playing board games at Khana-e-Kaaba in Mecca has not gone very well with people and several users on social media have condemned this and called it "shameful". Some have even opined that these women disturbed the piety of the mosque.

Written by Ishita Sengupta | New Delhi | Published: February 20, 2018 4:57 pm
women playing board games at mecca, viral photo of women playing board games in mecca, women playing games at mecca, women playing board games at khana-e-kaaba, twitter reactions, indian express, indian express news The picture of four women wearing hijab, sitting cross-legged and playing a board game at Kaaba in Mecca has triggered a lot of reactions on social media. (Source: @Aabidlashari/Twitter)
A picture of four women wearing hijab, sitting cross-legged and playing a board game at Kaaba in Mecca has gone viral and triggered a buzz on social media. Gulf News quotes a report from Saudi daily Okaz and states, “The women were spotted at around 11 pm on Friday playing the board game Sequence at the western square near King Abdul Aziz Gate.” After that, the officials in the operation room were informed and the women’s section at the General Presidency was entrusted with the task of dealing with them. “Supervisors went up to the four women and requested the women to respect the sanctity of the mosque and stop their game. The women complied and left,” the report stated.  The General Presidency for the Holy Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah have apparently confirmed that the women have been told not to play the board game at the Holy Mosque.

This picture of women playing board games at the holy place has not gone very well with people and several users on social media have condemned this and called it “shameful”. Some have even opined that these women disturbed the piety of the mosque.

This is the picture.

And these are some of the reactions.

However, there are also some who supported the women and found nothing wrong with it. “This is so cool that women were playing board games in a mosque. Bullshit that of course they condemned for it. “Compared it to the use of smart phones” ya allah, no… farthest thing from it,” wrote one.

