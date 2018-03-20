Kid’s heartwarming letter to dad praising him for being a ‘hard worker’ goes viral

The kid’s appreciative letter to his father has made people nostalgic on Reddit. (Source: the dream walker/Reddit) The kid’s appreciative letter to his father has made people nostalgic on Reddit. (Source: the dream walker/Reddit)

Children complaining about their parents being busy or not there for them is a fairly common sight. But, have you ever seen kids understanding or admiring the effort their parents put in for their well being? Yes, it’s quite rare, more so, because they are too young to fathom things. And perhaps it is this — that makes a letter written by a kid to his father to appreciate him for being so hardworking — go viral.

Shared by a user with the handle ‘u/The_Dream_Walker’ on Reddit, it soon caught many eyeballs and was shared on many other social media platforms. Not only heartwarming, the letter is equally adorable and funny too. “You are a hard worker. You can make the earth a better place and if you work harder you can buy that game I want,” the letter read.

People on Reddit couldn’t stop showering compliments and some even went on to reminisce how they had been unwittingly rude to their parents. While one wrote, “Wow nothing like true love” while another, albeit in jest, wrote, “kids, don’t bait your dad, its a crime.” This is the note:

Meanwhile, one user wrote how he once got angry with his father for not letting him go out and play with his friends. He wrote a note for his dad, stating, “i hate you and i hope you die,” and put it next to his computer. Viciously, he then went and told his father that there was a surprise for him in his study.

Looking back at the incident, he said, “I definitely learned something that day. I can’t really remember how my dad responded when he came back down but I’ve looked back at it several times feeling like i broke his heart.. Haven’t done anything like that since so something good must have come from it.”

Read some more reactions here.

Have you ever done something like that for your parents? Share your stories in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd