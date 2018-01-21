Twitterati cannot get enough of this job ad for a graphic designer

The Personnel Department of the Los Angeles recently put up an advertisement on social media to say that they are hiring graphic designers and it has won over people on social media. (Source: @Citylajobs/Twitter) The Personnel Department of the Los Angeles recently put up an advertisement on social media to say that they are hiring graphic designers and it has won over people on social media. (Source: @Citylajobs/Twitter)

Social media is a great place to search for jobs (among a plethora of other things), as long as there is that X-factor that makes you shine brighter than the rest. Well, the guys over at Personnel Department of the City of Los Angeles definitely won themselves a huge fan following when they released a series of ads inviting applications for a graphic designer. And by the look of it, they are in dire need of one… unless kids could do the job for them!

The advertisement, which was posted on January 18, has created quite a buzz on social media and this is precisely because it is hilarious. It looks like an awkward sketch made by a kid. The use of colours and the several boxes drawn give it a very 1990s feel, almost resembling the doodles kids used to do in MS Paint. “The city of Los Angeles is now hiring Graphics Designer,” read the ad, and details about the job and the salary are also provided with it. In case you are wondering about the font, well you might have had already guessed, it is Comic Sans.

The advertisement has triggered much reaction on social media. While some had posted their similar magnum opus, others cannot get enough of it. While one user wrote with the Twitter handle @naomimaria wrote, “Such sass”, another wrote,” Love the thoughtful placement of that clip art. You must have one of those fancy design degrees!” It has also generated some hilarious responses.

This was the advertisement.

And this is how people replied.

Here’s my resume pic.twitter.com/o8YBYphgUv — Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair (@senatorshoshana) January 19, 2018

plz help. this is their current designer. pic.twitter.com/mI6zyOV20a — rich (@RichieJamz) January 19, 2018

I don’t live in LA, but I’ve taken a graphic design course in high school. This was my magnum opus pic.twitter.com/YtH9MgqIWy — Ryan 👽 (@unsigned_rbrick) January 19, 2018

hire me pleas pic.twitter.com/M11jyC78qE — кап оф мил (@whatwouldmildo) January 19, 2018

hire me pleas pic.twitter.com/M11jyC78qE — кап оф мил (@whatwouldmildo) January 19, 2018

Attaching my portfolio pic.twitter.com/yzWbh0zNIE — Jeremy Penner (@SpindleyQ) January 20, 2018

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd