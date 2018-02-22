This post about a group of women helping each other at an airport will fill you with awe

Women, as is evident from this viral post, should not be considered as the weaker sex. (Source: Thinkstock Images) Women, as is evident from this viral post, should not be considered as the weaker sex. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Living in a primarily patriarchal society, women are often considered as the weaker sex. Moreover, many people also think that they cannot survive without a man by their side. Thwarting such misconceptions, writer Beth Bornstein Dunnington recently recounted an incident at the Los Angeles International airport where women, strangers to each other, “gathered to solve something”. By the end of the incident she was convinced that “a circle of women, with a mission, can save the world”.

On February 3, she shared how while waiting to get on her flight to Portland, she noticed a toddler having a meltdown. The kid could not be pacified by his mother, who was alone and pregnant, and was not able to manage him. The kid, she wrote, kept running away from his mother. The young woman then finally “sat down on the floor and put her head in her hands, with her kid next to her still having a meltdown, and started crying”.

It was at this point when six or seven women in the terminal, absolute strangers to each other, approached and surrounded the child and formed a circle. “I sang The Itsy Bitsy Spider to the little boy… one woman had an orange that she peeled, one woman had a little toy in her bag that she let the toddler play with, another woman gave the mom a bottle of water. Someone else helped the mom get the kid’s sippy cup out of her bag and give it to him,” she added. Finally the child calmed down and got up to go on the flight with his mother.

“Only women approached,” she recounted. “After they went through the door we all went back to our separate seats and didn’t talk about it… we were strangers, gathering to solve something,” she concluded.

“Something extraordinary at LAX today… (writing this on the plane). I was at the gate, waiting to get on my plane to Portland. Flights to two different cities were boarding on either side of the Portland fight. A toddler who looked to be eighteen or so months old was having a total meltdown, running between the seats, kicking and screaming, then lying on the ground, refusing to board the plane (which was not going to Portland). His young mom, who was clearly pregnant and traveling alone with her son, became completely overwhelmed… she couldn’t pick him up because he was so upset, he kept running away from her, then lying down on the ground, kicking and screaming again. The mother finally sat down on the floor and put her head in her hands, with her kid next to her still having a meltdown, and started crying. Then, this gorgeous thing (I’m crying just writing this)… the women in the terminal, there must have been six or seven of us, not women who knew each other, approached and surrounded her and the little boy and we knelt down and formed a circle around them. I sang “The Itsy Bitsy Spider” to the little boy… one woman had an orange that she peeled, one woman had a little toy in her bag that she let the toddler play with, another woman gave the mom a bottle of water. Someone else helped the mom get the kid’s sippy cup out of her bag and give it to him. It was so gorgeous, there was no discussion and no one knew anyone else, but we were able to calm them both down, and she got her child on the plane. Only women approached. After they went through the door we all went back to our separate seats and didn’t talk about it… we were strangers, gathering to solve something. It occurred to me that a circle of women, with a mission, can save the world. I will never forget that moment.”

