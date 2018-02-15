VIDEO: Mommy helped two women pop the question to each other at the same time

The video of Tori Monaco and her fiancée Berkley Cade proposing to each other has gone viral. (Source: Tori McKynzi Marie Monaco/Facebook) The video of Tori Monaco and her fiancée Berkley Cade proposing to each other has gone viral. (Source: Tori McKynzi Marie Monaco/Facebook)

Overdosing on sappy (okay sorry, romantic) Hollywood flicks might have fed you with an exaggerated notion of a proposal, over the years. You might be playing it cool on the surface, rolling your eyes at your friends when they excitedly discuss their boyfriends’ hints at dropping a proposal “any time now”, but you know you have secretly even decided the colour of the curtains at your wedding venue. Yet, Tori Monaco and her fiancée Berkley Cade’s proposals to each other has got the Internet swooning like never before, in spite of the conditioning that watching romantic flicks over the years have given.

Monaco and Cade found love in each other and decided to take their relationship a step ahead. Understandably, they wanted to propose and make it special for each other. And if it was not for Cade’s mother Kristy Sue Fiorini, they wouldn’t be the Internet’s favourite love story right now. While Monaco is a student of Theatre Performance and Directing at the University of Texas, Cade is an officer with the United States Air Force. “We are each other’s first same-sex relationship, so we were blown away by our ability to connect with each other immediately and find the happiness we had been looking for,” Monaco told BuzzFeed News.

Around four months ago, after Cade found the “perfect ring” for Monaco, decided to plan a surprise proposal, along with her mother. The plan was to pop the question in the middle of a Pictionary game to Monaco when the both will be visiting Cade’s family. It was, therefore, pure coincidence when Monaco called Kristy and said she was thinking of proposing Cade during the family holiday too! And no surprises for guessing what Kristy did — she arranged for Monaco to propose Cade during the Pictionary game and kept both of them oblivious about each other’s plans, obviously!

The video of them proposing to each other went viral subsequently.

Watch it here.

Double proposal playing Pictionary 😭 so amazing & I’m so happy for you 2💖 this was so perfect 😭😍@BerkleyCade@Toorriiiiiiiiiipic.twitter.com/uG7R5UIQNm — Sydney (@33_Syd) February 11, 2018

Here are some of the reactions to their perfect to the T-proposal.

how did y’all keep it a secret for 4 months I can’t even keep a secret from my girl for a day i get too excited SHIIIIT y’all cute as fuck — mckenna 🌈✨🦄 (@swiftlydinah) February 14, 2018

This is literally the best thing i have EVER seen!!! So happy for you two 😭😭😭😍😍😍😍 — mands (@amanda_klep) February 11, 2018

y’all are perfect for eachother 💞 pic.twitter.com/sOKuQ9E2IT — chick-fil-a waffle fries (@nene_calderon_) February 13, 2018

same thing happened with two of my best friends 👬 pic.twitter.com/7HhleZmFqA — Suzen (@snoozendear) February 15, 2018

While you all gush over how cute the two look with each other, you might also want to acknowledge Cade’s mother’s dedication here to make it happen.

