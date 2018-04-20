VIDEO: Trevor Noah mocks Starbucks for arresting two Black men doing ‘nothing’

Trevor Noah poked fun at the controversial incident that took place at Starbucks. (Source: The Daily Show/Facebook) Trevor Noah poked fun at the controversial incident that took place at Starbucks. (Source: The Daily Show/Facebook)

In a tragic incident, two Black men were arrested from one of the franchise stores of Starbucks in Philadelphia last week for reportedly “hanging around in the store”. Recently, they broke their silence on Thursday, saying they hoped the incident would not be repeated and served as a lesson for “young men to not be traumatized by this and instead [be] motivated, inspired”.

Meanwhile, after the incident enraged many on social media, Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson apologised to the two men and acknowledged the incident as “a disheartening situation in one of our Philadelphia-area stores this past Thursday, that led to a reprehensible outcome”. What’s more, the world’s biggest coffee company will close its 8,000 US cafes for the afternoon on May 29 so that its employees can undergo training in racial tolerance.

Earlier, Melissa DePino shared a 0.45-second video of the incident on Twitter and wrote: “@Starbucks The police were called because these men hadn’t ordered anything. They were waiting for a friend to show up, who did as they were taken out in handcuffs for doing nothing. All the other white ppl are wondering why it’s never happened to us when we do the same thing.”

@Starbucks The police were called because these men hadn’t ordered anything. They were waiting for a friend to show up, who did as they were taken out in handcuffs for doing nothing. All the other white ppl are wondering why it’s never happened to us when we do the same thing. pic.twitter.com/0U4Pzs55Ci — Melissa DePino (@missydepino) April 12, 2018

The video had collected more than 11 million views, 170,000 retweets and 230,000 shares on Twitter, at the time of writing, and then she added in another tweet that they were “real estate brokers who were at Starbucks to meet their family friend”.

I just heard they were released at 130am last night. They are real estate brokers and were at Starbucks to meet their family friend. That’s all I have for now. — Melissa DePino (@missydepino) April 13, 2018

Taking a jibe at the Starbucks outlet, comedian Trevor Noah from The Daily Show expressed his thoughts and poked fun at the incident saying, “Maybe that’s why most Black people are never on time, or perhaps, it’s just that we only know about the ones who show up late, because the early ones got taken away.”

“Two black men waiting to meet someone are arrested at Starbucks,” the 40-second clip was captioned on Facebook. The video has collected more than 8 lakh views, 17,000 likes and 7,000 shares on the social media platform.

Watch the video here.

Soon, many other reactions poured in on Twitter, with another Black comedian Bryan Sharpe (who goes by Hotep Jesus on Twitter) claiming a free Starbucks coffee as “black privilege”. He posted a video on the micro-blogging site in which he can be seen barging into the coffee place and saying, “I heard y’all was racist, so I came to get my free coffee. I wanted to get my Starbucks reparations voucher.”

Watch the video here.

Starbucks is racist http://t.co/fPf3ERMlXX — Hotep Jesus 🧠 (@VibeHi) April 15, 2018

Of course, the said voucher was fictitious, but it does drive home his sarcastic take on the ‘white privilege’ concept. He then posted a string of more such tweets encouraging others to take the #StarbucksChallenge!

Black privilege gets me free coffee. I love racism. Only in America. 🇺🇸 — Hotep Jesus 🧠 (@VibeHi) April 15, 2018

Don’t forget to get your free coffee today if you black. #StarbucksChallenge — Hotep Jesus 🧠 (@VibeHi) April 16, 2018

His posts, however, sparked a controversy yet again, and people can’t stop debating about the matter online. What are your thoughts? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd