VIDEO: To help single mom attend his lecture, professor babysits in class

Life of new parents is difficult. And in case you are a single parent, the complexities and responsibilities increase by many folds. Quite naturally, being a parent becomes your first priority, and other important aspects of your life take a backseat. Something similar happened to Texas mom Ashton Robinson when she couldn’t find a baby sitter for her little one on a day. As a result, she was about to miss her class. But no, she finally did attend the class.

In an email, she informed her professor Dr. Henry Musoma why she would be missing her class. But Dr. Musoma promptly called her back asking her to bring her son Emmett to class. Not only did the professor invite the infant to class, he held the child in his lap while teaching, so that the young mother could concentrate totally.

Overwhelmed by the professor’s kind gesture, Robinson wrote a heartfelt post on Facebook and shared a photo and video of Dr. Musoma with little Emmett. The adorable video has over 1 million views, at the time of writing, and people couldn’t stop praising him.

In her post, the mother and student of Texas A&M University wrote: “So today I emailed my Professor before class saying that something came up and I didn’t have a sitter for Emmett and he called me back and said to please bring him! Being a single mom is so challenging but it’s people like Dr. Henry Musoma that make life just a tiny bit easier!”

Watch the video here:

Read her full post here:

It is said, it takes a village to raise a child and being one such fine example, a teacher is winning hearts on the Internet.

Earlier in June, another such email from a professor had gone viral. In a heartwarming letter, Professor Hunter, from the Department of Child and Family Studies at the University of Tennessee, asked the single mom to bring her child to class anytime she didn’t find a babysitter.

